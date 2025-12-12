Girlfriend Says Rich Boyfriend Gave Her a $3 Plush Dinosaur For Christmas, Then Told His Family She Was 'Ungrateful' for Not Liking Goodwill Gifts

A woman took to Reddit to vent about a romantic mismatch that might qualify as a masterclass in cognitive dissonance: dating someone with deep pockets—and short arms when it's time to reach for the wallet.

The couple had been together for a while, and by her account, things started out sweet. He was caring. Supportive. Took her to important doctor's appointments. Told her he was in love and wanted to spend forever with her. All of that would have sounded heart-melting… if not for the part where he called her his "sugar mommy" while she was footing most of their bills.

According to her post, she didn't know he was wealthy at first—he lived modestly and bragged about scoring $2 shirts at Goodwill. But eventually she found out the truth: inheritance money, private schools, a multimillion-dollar beachfront house, three cars in the garage, and enough high-end gaming consoles and surfboards to fill an ad for luxury man caves.

Still, when Christmas rolled around, his budget for her gifts wouldn't have covered a combo meal. "I got him things for his gaming computer and a couple customized things," she wrote. In return? A flashy plastic necklace from a thrift store, an empty picture frame, and a $3 stuffed dinosaur you can draw on. "I'm a grown woman—why would I want that junk?"

When she called the gifts "cheap and thoughtless," he didn't apologize. He told his friends and family she was "ungrateful."

That's when the gloves came off in the comments. One person pointed out the difference between being frugal and just being cheap: "If he wanted to save money, he could've made you something thoughtful. Instead, he wasted ten bucks on stuff nobody wants."

Others were less generous, suggesting she take back the parts she bought for his PC and gift him the same off-brand dinosaur energy next time. One comment summed it up: "He's a professional mooch."

She listed more red flags: he begged her to buy sparklers on New Year's instead of "overpriced" fireworks, discouraged tipping at restaurants even when he wasn't paying, and once pocketed the waiter's pen out of spite. He also mocked her for having "expensive" shoes and an iPhone—though, as she pointed out, she wasn't strutting around in red bottoms. Just Vans. "They're only $60," she said. "And they last."

When asked why she stayed with him, she said it was complicated. He had his good moments. But even his own friends apparently told her they found him annoying—a fact she withheld out of kindness. Until now.

In a final update, she revealed that the relationship had ended—not over the gifts, but after he came clean about multiple lies he'd told throughout their time together. "He told me he was in the process of making a custom engagement ring," she wrote. "But he canceled it today."

As for their stuff, they're still working out how to return everything to each other. One might guess the dinosaur won't be missed.

At the end of the day, it wasn't just about the dinosaur. Or the necklace. Or the pen swiped from the Olive Garden.

It was about compatibility—the kind that shows up in everyday values, not just grand romantic gestures. Because while opposites may attract, mismatched priorities around money, effort, and respect tend to pull in different directions over time.

These are the kinds of differences that don't just go away with time or therapy or a custom ring. If anything, they get sharper. That's why these conversations—about spending, generosity, lifestyle, and expectations—aren't optional. They're essential. Especially before making any long-term commitment.

Image: Shutterstock