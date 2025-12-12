Dave Ramsey Says GenZ, Millennials 'Grew Up With This Magic Wand in Hand' – 'Anything You Want is Right There'

Dave Ramsey believes younger generations are lucky to live in a time when ideas and information are always within reach.

During an interview with "The School of Hard Knocks" YouTube channel, Ramsey was asked by host James Dumoulin whether young people today struggle with sticking to habits that lead to long-term wealth. Ramsey said he has about 600 younger workers on his team and believes Generation Z and millennials might be the "best" generation he has ever led.

"Because you guys grew up with this magic wand in your hand that if you push a button, stuff shows up on your front porch," he said. "Or if you push another button, you can answer any question or you push another button, anything you want is right there."

Ramsey said he does not see a "scarcity" mindset in Generation Z and millennials because growing up in a world where anything can be achieved with the push of a button has influenced their outlook in a "wonderful" way.

‘Always Looking for an Easy Button'

However, Ramsey said younger generations will likely be "accused of" entitlement as having easy access to everything has taught them to seek shortcuts and expect quick results rather than follow the process.

"Y’all are always looking for an easy button instead of and you want it fast," he told Dumoulin. "And the best barbecue is cooked the whole weekend, not in a microwave."

‘Nobody's Coming to Save You'

When asked by Dumoulin about the best advice he's ever received throughout his career, Ramsey emphasized that people must take control of their lives and accept that no one else is coming to save them. He urged them to follow the process one step at a time, even when they don't feel like it.

"Nobody’s going to come save you," Ramsey said. "The Lone Ranger’s not coming. The cavalry is not coming. That’s just in the movies. And even if you don’t feel good, shut up and go do it anyway. It’s just this constant plotting."

Ramsey told Dumoulin that he owns about $850 million in real estate, built over time through patience and acquiring properties a "little bit at a time."

Answering a question about building wealth through real estate, Ramsey said one should always avoid debt and "move slow."

"If you get one or two properties, pretty quickly they’ll throw off enough cash to buy the third one," he said. "So, the hardest one is the first one."

