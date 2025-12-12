'That's What Husbands Do,' Says Wife, 29, After Expecting Him To Pay Her $47K Shopping Spree 1 Day After Wedding. 'You're Supposed To Take Care Of Me'

Marriage comes with its fair share of surprises—some sweet, some stressful—but one man on Reddit says his new bride took the concept of "starting fresh" to an entirely new level. Just one day after their wedding, she quit her job, charged $47,000 to his credit cards, and told him it was his job now to pay for it. Her reasoning? "That's what husbands do."

The post came from a 34-year-old man who had married his 29-year-old wife three weeks earlier. He described their wedding as modest—about $8,000 total, which they split evenly. Before getting married, they'd agreed to keep finances separate until they figured out a system together. That plan dissolved overnight.

"The morning after our wedding night, I woke up to her sitting on the couch with her laptop, clicking through designer handbag websites. Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Prada, the works," he wrote. When he asked what she was doing, she replied, "Just browsing for some things I need."

Later, he noticed confirmation emails on her phone—$12,000 in purchases made on a credit card he had added her to "so she could build credit." When he confronted her that night, she didn't apologize.

"I'm your wife now," she said. "You're supposed to take care of me. That's how marriage works."

He reminded her they both had jobs and financial independence had always been part of their plan. That's when she dropped another bombshell: "I'm quitting. I gave my notice yesterday. My last day is Friday. Husbands provide. That's what my dad did for my mom. That's what your job is now."

The husband said her decision to quit had never been discussed—not even hinted at. While he earns about $90,000 a year and lives comfortably, he said, "that's not ‘support two people while one racks up luxury purchases' money."

But the spending continued. Over the next two weeks, he came home to daily package deliveries—more handbags, shoes, clothing, and perfume. He soon realized she had maxed out the card he gave her access to and somehow gained access to three others under his name. The total reached $47,000.

When he brought it up again, she called him "controlling" and "financially abusive," adding that if he really loved her, he wouldn't "deny her basic happiness."

He canceled the cards, changed his passwords, and told her she needed to return the items or find a way to repay the debt. Instead, she called her parents.

According to the post, her family showed up at their apartment that night. Her father yelled at him in the hallway, calling him a "deadbeat" and a "manipulator." Her mother cried, saying he had "tricked" their daughter into marriage. Her brother threatened consequences if he didn't "fix the situation."

He showed them the receipts—every charge, every delivery, and confirmation that she had quit her job without telling him. Her father replied, "So what? You provide. She takes care of the home."

He told them she didn't cook, didn't clean, and had spent the last two weeks online shopping while he worked 50-hour weeks.

She left with her family, but the situation escalated. He says he began receiving messages accusing him of abuse. So he posted evidence: screenshots of statements, messages where she wrote to friends that she was "never working again" and had "trained me well," and photos of a closet filled wall-to-wall with designer bags.

She called him crying, saying he had "humiliated" her and "ruined her life." His reply: "You ruined your own life by lying to your family and committing fraud."

After consulting a lawyer, he discovered that two of the credit cards had been opened with forged applications and a third was activated using a card taken from his desk. He filed a police report. She was charged. He filed for annulment, which was granted on the basis of fraud.

Some friends and co-workers told him he should have handled it more quietly. Others said marriage is about forgiveness. Now, he's unsure if pressing charges was too extreme—or simply necessary.

Commenters on Reddit largely supported his actions, pointing out that this wasn't a misunderstanding. It was fraud, deception, and a total breakdown of trust.

Stories like this raise broader questions about expectations in marriage—especially financial ones. Roles, income, and responsibilities shouldn't be assumed. They should be discussed and agreed upon well before the honeymoon phase fades.

Because when one person assumes it's their partner's job to foot the bill—no questions asked—it's not just love that's tested.

Sometimes, it really is "'til debt do us part."

