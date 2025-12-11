'This Is Not Russia, You Can Quit' - Dave Ramsey Says Your Wages Are Stagnant Because You Keep Yourself 'Stuck' In the Same Job

Dave Ramsey says anyone can build wealth by spending less than they earn and taking action to raise their income.

Discussing the key steps to getting rich on "The Ramsey Show," he said income is the most powerful tool for getting out of debt and building wealth. Ramsey said people should not remain stuck in low wages and instead work to raise their pay by moving to a new employer.

"You know where wages are stagnant? On people who are stagnant," he said. "You’ve only gotten stagnant wages if you decide to stay there and keep getting those wages. This is not Russia. You can quit."

Don't Miss:

Fast Company Calls It a ‘Groundbreaking Step for the Creator Economy' — Investors Can Still Get In at $0.85/Share

Earn While You Scroll: The Deloitte-Ranked #1 Software Company Growing 32,481% Is Opening Its $0.50/Share Round to Accredited Investors.

‘You're Not Stuck'

Ramsey emphasized the importance of initiative and urged his followers to focus on what they can control instead of relying on others or the government to fix their situation. He said people unhappy with wages at companies like McDonald’s Corp. (NYSE:MCD) or Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) should leave and "go work for somebody else."

"You’re not stuck," Ramsey said. "You’re stagnant. Don’t be stagnant. You know what stagnant pond water does? It grows scum on top. You don’t want to be stagnant. You get scummy. You need to go be somebody. You need to leave the cave, kill something and drag it on."

Ramsey said one of the most straightforward paths to wealth is saving money regularly, adding that rich people invest "wisely" in mutual funds or real estate, while others put their money into "stupid" money market funds and make "no money on their money."

Trending: 7 Million Gamers Already Trust Gameflip With Their Digital Assets — Now You Can Own a Stake in the Platform

"Don’t be stagnant," he said. "Invest money. Save money. You know how you’re gonna do that? You’re gonna be on a plan. You’re gonna get out of debt. You’re gonna live on less than you make and voila, there is money in the budget. It’s called margin, baby, and now you got the money to be rich."

‘No One Accidentally Wins At Anything'

Ramsey said having a written budget and financial plan is critical to building wealth.

"You need to have a written plan, a budget," Ramsey said. "No one accidentally wins at anything, and you’re not the exception. You have to do a written game plan with money. Or you're gonna lose."

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock