Mom Seized Her Daughter's $50K Windfall After The Boyfriend Spent $15K On A Truck And Four-Wheeler — I Had To Protect Her

A mother wrote that she took control of her 19-year-old daughter's $50,000 inheritance after watching the daughter's boyfriend spend $15,000 of it on a truck and a four-wheeler. She posted on the r/AITAH subreddit that she feared the remaining balance would disappear. The decision, she added, immediately strained their relationship.

Windfall Sparks A Family Break

According to the original poster, the inheritance came from a life insurance policy her late ex-husband left for their children, originally intended to be paid out at age 18. She wrote that her daughter received her share at 19 because of delays. At the time, the daughter was dating a 23-year-old man OP described as controlling.

OP wrote that once the money arrived, the boyfriend began discussing large purchases. She said this raised concerns, so she convinced her daughter to sign the check over to her.

The OP told her daughter that placing the funds in her personal account and releasing monthly amounts would help the inheritance last and prevent complications with financial aid that might require paying tuition out of pocket. She wrote that her daughter agreed under that arrangement.

Savings Move Leads To No Contact

OP wrote that she later learned the boyfriend had already spent part of the inheritance on the truck and the four-wheeler. She said this confirmed her concern that the remaining balance could vanish. The poster added that her daughter stayed committed to the relationship, which left her unsure how to prevent further spending.

She wrote that she then moved the rest of the inheritance into a five-year savings account without speaking to her daughter first. According to OP, she informed her afterward, and the daughter responded by cutting off contact.

The poster wrote that she has been questioning her decision since, unsure whether she protected the inheritance or created deeper tension.

Comment Thread Featured Mixed Responses

The comment thread featured mixed responses. "You're the a** hole, but you needed to be the a**hole here. Sometimes we have to be the bad guy to protect the people we love," one Redditor wrote.

Another commenter wrote, "she may be now but she [definitely] won't be in a few years once the bf runs off and OP's kid is only out 15k instead of the full 50."

"Justifiable a**hole. Short term, you technically did her dirty. She should be allowed to piss away this golden opportunity. I'm glad you're not letting her," a user added.

Image: Shutterstock