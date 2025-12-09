The Average Smartphone Now Lasts 29 Months — And Experts Say It's Slowing The Economy

For years, smartphone makers have encouraged consumers to upgrade annually with new cameras, brighter displays, and — more recently — AI tools. But in reality, Americans are stretching the life of their phones far beyond the traditional one-year cycle.

And according to economists and industry experts, that shift may be weighing on productivity and slowing economic growth in ways most people don't notice.

Americans Are Hanging On to Their Phones Longer

The average American now keeps their smartphone for about 29 months, according to a recent Reviews.org survey —up from roughly 22 months in 2016. For many households, this longer cycle is a practical response to rising prices and tighter budgets. The average phone purchase today is about $634, far less than the $1,000-plus price tags seen on many flagship devices.

That was the case for Heather Mitchell, 69, of Tucson, Arizona, who told CNBC she's still using her six-year-old Samsung Galaxy A71. "A new phone would be a luxury," she said, adding she'll hang onto her device until it completely gives out.

Consumers aren't alone in prolonging upgrades. Businesses — especially outside the U.S. — are holding onto hardware even longer, according to the Federal Reserve. And that's where economists say the ripple effects become meaningful.

Why Older Devices Can Hurt Productivity

The Fed analysis shows that when companies delay technology upgrades by just one additional year, productivity drops by roughly one-third of a percent. That may sound small, but across entire industries, the impact adds up. The Fed estimates that investment patterns explain more than half of the productivity gap between advanced economies.

Part of the challenge is that older devices simply weren't built for today's speeds. "In the 2010s, 100 Mbps speeds were considered high speed and very good," Thomas Instrumentation Today CEO Cassandra Cummings told CNBC. "A short 10 years later and we're operating at 1000 Mbps speeds, which is roughly 10 times faster." Much of yesterday's hardware can't keep pace with modern data demands.

And it's not just individuals who feel the slowdown. Outdated devices force phone and internet networks to remain compatible with older technology, often throttling performance to accommodate slower users. According to Cummings, entire sections of networks can end up running below capacity.

The Cost of Clinging to Old Tech

Employees feel it too. Research from technology solutions provider Diversified found that 24% of workers stay late or work overtime because of outdated technology, and 88% say aging devices limit innovation. Yet many workers still resist upgrading because learning new systems feels inconvenient.

That being said, employees are still often resistant to new technology upgrades. "Employees look at replacing devices within an organization as too tedious and people cringe when the IT department comes with a new device," Jason Kornweiss, a senior vice president at Diversified, told CNBC.

He added that it's difficult for IT departments, particularly across smaller businesses to keep up with how quickly technology advances. "Corporations with hundreds or thousands of people are not investing at the same rate," he said.

For businesses, time is money. Outdated devices can slow multitasking, create inefficiencies, and stack up extra hours across hundreds or thousands of employees. That lost productivity affects not just workplaces but the broader economy.

A Possible Shift Toward Repair and Reuse

Some experts say a stronger repair and refurbishment ecosystem could help. The Big Phone Store CEO Steven Athwal told CNBC that older devices aren't the problem — how we handle them is.

He says repairable designs, wider access to parts, and longer software support could reduce waste while keeping people better aligned with current technology standards. "If governments and big tech supported refurbishment properly, aging devices could become part of a sustainable circular economy," Athwal said.

Consumers Still Want the Newest Tech — Just Not as Often

Even with longer upgrade cycles, demand hasn't disappeared. Apple's iPhone 17 launch was one of its strongest in years, and many Americans still cite faster performance and better battery life as top reasons they eventually replace their phones.

Still, most people today upgrade only when they have to. And while that may be easier on household budgets, experts say it comes with an economic trade-off that's growing harder to ignore.

Image: Shutterstock