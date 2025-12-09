'It Didn't Work,' Says Dave Ramsey Caller Who Paid Off All Debt —Now She's Got A 'Zero' Credit Score And Can't Even Get A 'Silly' Credit Card

Dave Ramsey's listeners don't usually call "The Ramsey Show" to complain that his advice failed them. But Marsha from San Antonio broke that pattern when she dialed in with a bold declaration: "We followed your University course… we paid off our house, we paid off our car," she said. "And I went to get a silly charge card on TV, a shopping card, and we found out our credit score is zero. Our credit score was really, really low."

It wasn't the victory lap Ramsey expected. Marsha believed she'd done everything right, yet was now being told by her bank that her clean slate was the problem. "They said because we don't have any revolving credit, so it didn't work," she told him. "Now what do we do?"

Don't Miss:

The AI Marketing Platform Backed by Insiders from Google, Meta, and Amazon — Invest at $0.85/Share

Americans With a Financial Plan Can 4X Their Wealth — Get Your Personalized Plan from a CFP Pro

Ramsey didn't let that slide. "I'm sorry — it did work. You paid off your house," he fired back. "The goal was to get out of debt, not get into debt. Correct?"

He didn't hold back when she explained the bank had suggested a secured credit card — one she would preload with her own money — to start building her score again. "Of course he wants you to start using a credit card — he's a freaking banker!" Ramsey said. "Get out of debt. Stay out of debt. Don't go over there with the snake handlers and expect to get anything but bit by a snake."

As Marsha pressed about not wanting to pull money from retirement to pay cash for a secondhand car, Ramsey shut it down. "Then don't buy the car. That's simple. That's the rule. Pay cash for the car or don't buy the car — one of the two."

Trending: Have $100k+ to invest? Charlie Munger says that's the toughest milestone — don't stall now. Get matched with a fiduciary advisor and keep building

Co-host Jade Warshaw backed him up with her own story. She and her husband also became debt-free, and like Marsha, she was eager to see her credit score disappear. "I'm sitting there waiting for my credit score to roll to zero, right? Because that's exciting," she said. But month after month, nothing changed. Turns out the free site she was using hadn't updated — and wasn't showing the real score. "They kept offering me, ‘You want to get your score up? Get this card,'" she recalled. But when she finally checked the official report, "It had rolled to zero."

Warshaw emphasized that many free credit tracking sites have an incentive to keep users feeling like they need credit. Ramsey added an important technical note: "One hundred percent of the things showing up on your credit bureau report have to be closed and at a zero balance — otherwise you're just going to lower your credit score, not roll it to zero."

So what does it actually mean when someone's credit score is "zero"?

You can't have a literal zero credit score, according to American Express. What Marsha and Warshaw experienced is technically called being "unscorable." When a person has no open accounts and no credit activity for at least six months, the scoring models no longer have enough data to calculate a score at all. It's not that they have bad credit — they just don't have credit, period. As far as the system is concerned, they've gone dark.

See Also: Earn While You Scroll: The Deloitte-Ranked #1 Software Company Growing 32,481% Is Opening Its $0.50/Share Round to Accredited Investors.

But that "score of zero" can only happen if every last account is closed and paid off, and no new inquiries or activity have occurred. Even a single unresolved collection or forgotten card can tank the score into the 500s instead of making it disappear. Ramsey warns listeners that if they're aiming to be unscorable — and proud of it — they need to clean house thoroughly, notify the credit bureaus, and freeze their credit files to block fraud.

Marsha may have thought she was stuck because her score had vanished. But Ramsey's message was clear: that was the goal.

"You got to exactly where you were trying to get to — only then, somebody that sells debt for a living didn't like it. Oh, shock," he said.

To Ramsey and his debt-free disciples, a credit score of zero isn't a crisis. It's a clean slate — and a badge of financial peace.

Read Next: An EA Co-Founder Shapes This VC Backed Marketplace—Now You Can Invest in Gaming's Next Big Platform

Image: Shutterstock