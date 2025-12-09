Social Security Check Size Depends On Where You Retire: Connecticut Tops List

Retirees in some states collect much larger Social Security checks, but averages still hover near $2,000 a month nationwide, new federal data show.

High-Benefit States Lead Social Security Rankings

The Social Security Administration's 2025 Annual Statistical Supplement uses December 2024 records to calculate the average monthly benefit for retired workers in every state and territory. Connecticut ranks first at about $2,196 a month, followed by New Jersey, New Hampshire, Delaware and Maryland, all above roughly $2,140.

At the other end, Mississippi retirees average about $1,814, with Louisiana, Arkansas and New Mexico also below $1,900. Territories such as Puerto Rico and Guam range from about $1,100 to $1,660. These averages reflect lifetime earnings, years worked and claiming age, not state policy.

COLAs Push Averages Modestly Higher

Nationally, SSA's Monthly Statistical Snapshot shows the typical retired worker now receives just over $2,000 a month, up from about $1,920 before recent cost-of-living increases.

In October 2024, the agency announced a 2.5% cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, for 2025. An Associated Press report noted that "the average recipient will see an increase of about $50 per month," and that nearly 68 million people would benefit. A 2.8% COLA taking effect in January 2026 will lift average benefits by a further $56 per month for nearly 71 million recipients.

Averages Offer Guidance, Not Guaranteed Benefit Levels

For seniors who rely on those checks, even small state differences matter. Social Security checks continue to be the main source of income for retirees in several states and many older Americans fear the program may not keep up with inflation or remain fully solvent beyond 2034, despite recent COLAs.

Financial planners say retirees should treat these averages as a guide, not a guarantee. Individual benefits still depend on each worker's earnings history and claiming age.

Photo courtesy: Jason Raff on Shutterstock.com