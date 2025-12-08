Her Mom Opened Accounts In Her Name For 16 Years, Creating $186K In Debt — Now She's Trying To Finish College, Replace Her Car, And Start Over

Jessica, a caller from Columbia, South Carolina, said she discovered at 18 that her mother had used her identity since she was two.

She told "The Ramsey Show," she learned this when she tried to buy a car and lenders rejected her, which led to the discovery of $186,000 in credit card debt. From there, hosts Ken Coleman and Rachel Cruze helped her sort through what she needed to do next.

Years Of Fraud And A Difficult Reset

Jessica said the identity theft went "all the way back to 2005," with the most recent account added in 2021.

She said an attorney helped wipe the fraudulent history, but the reset left her with no credit record, and lenders still declined her applications. She also said some financial advisors suggested marriage as a workaround, which Coleman questioned.

She added that she and her partner shared one car after moving from Florida to South Carolina for family and better job prospects. She earned $18 to $19 an hour as a debt collector, and with that income, Coleman said a used car paid for in cash could help her move ahead without relying on lenders.

Building A Budget And Regaining Stability

"Let's get some money saved. Let's get on a budget and let's buy a car," Coleman said as he outlined her first steps.

In response, Cruze told Jessica she was structuring decisions around credit instead of her actual needs and said a score mainly reflects borrowing. Jessica said she had no consumer debt but used her savings during the move from Florida because jobs there "weren't any good."

With that in mind, Cruze encouraged her to keep expenses focused on essentials such as food, shelter, utilities, and transportation so she could build savings. Her income, Cruze said, gave her room to begin stabilizing her situation.

A Path Back To School And Long-Term Progress

As the conversation continued, Jessica said she had one semester left to complete her associate degree but could not access grants or loans because the identity theft affected her tax forms.

Cruze then told her that callers often boosted their income through evening or weekend work and said many earned "an extra $1,000 or $1,200" beyond regular pay.

Jessica said her family always emphasized maintaining "great credit," and she still felt pressure to rebuild it despite the wiped history. In response, Cruze told her to "pay cash for anything" and said she could show a police report if a company pulled her credit.

She also advised Jessica to keep finances separate from her boyfriend as she worked toward buying a car, funding tuition, and completing her degree.

