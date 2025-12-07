'Stranger Things' Star Millie Bobby Brown, 21, Still Uses Her Parents' Netflix To Save Money Despite Being Worth $20M. 'I'm Still a Child in My Eyes'

Millie Bobby Brown may be one of Netflix's biggest stars, but she isn't rushing to open her own Netflix account. Instead, the 21-year-old "Stranger Things" actress still logs in using her parents' credentials — a financial strategy more relatable than telekinesis.

"I'm still using my parents' account," she said on British music show "Capital" back in March. "I kind of refuse to pay for the subscription because my parents pay, and I'm still a child in my eyes, and in their eyes. So yeah, I'm part of the family deal."

Some fans might assume starring in one of Netflix's biggest global hits comes with small perks, like a free subscription. But Brown said that's not the case. She confirmed on "Capital" that she doesn't get any kind of complimentary account from the streaming giant.

And she knows exactly what she's saving. Netflix's lowest-cost plan starts at $7.99 a month. Higher tiers cost more depending on video quality and the number of devices allowed. Those are the kinds of charges young adults usually take on as soon as their profile gets bumped off the home account. But Brown — with a reported $20 million net worth thanks to her hit roles on Netflix — isn't cutting that digital cord just because she grew up faster than most.

Her approach to money isn't a stunt — it's personal history. On the "Call Her Daddy" podcast earlier this year, Brown explained that her family once "had no money" and couldn't afford a home. Even now, she hesitates over purchases most Hollywood peers wouldn't think twice about. "I have a money thing where I'm very conscious about money," she said. "When I do spend money on something, I have to call my parents, I have to think about it, I don't just buy it right away."

Her first splurge as a rising star — a pair of Chanel sunglasses — only happened after her parents encouraged her that it was okay to indulge. That moment didn't transform her into a carefree spender. If anything, it reinforced how unusual the situation felt.

And that mindset didn't vanish when she married into a famous family. Brown wed Jake Bongiovi, son of Jon Bon Jovi, in 2024. Their shopping habits couldn't be more different. "I'll be like ‘Oh, I need socks,' and he'll be like ‘Let's go to Prada,'" she joked to "Call Her Daddy" host Alex Cooper. "And I'm like ‘Let's go to Target.'" She also laughed about him refusing to pack suitcases because he prefers buying everything new once they land. Meanwhile, she sticks to "Amazon basics" and price tags that don't make her second-guess herself.

It's a mix that makes Brown remarkably normal for someone who helped drive one of streaming's biggest global franchises. Fame gave her security. Her upbringing gave her caution. And that's why, despite the mansion-level income, she's still perfectly happy staying logged into the family plan — not out of necessity but out of comfort.

That grounded streak goes back to how she was raised. "When Stranger Things" took off in 2015 — just as her character was saving the world — her real parents were busy saving her from the Hollywood bubble. They kept her in Georgia, far from LA flash. Brown told Cooper that they wanted to protect her from the overload that comes with being a child actor. So while fans treated her like a superstar, she was still doing life under her parents' roof, surrounded by family rules and real-world boundaries.

Things stayed that way until she turned 18. Then the animal situation reached its limit. "At that point, I had like two dogs in my room and a rabbit, and my parents were like ‘No more animals.'" Brown, fully aware of who she is, replied internally: that was definitely going to be a problem. So she bought her first home — right next door. Independence, but only a driveway away.

Brown played a kid with extraordinary power. In real life, she'd rather hang onto the regular kind: knowing her parents are still right there when she needs a code to refresh the app.

Image: Shutterstock