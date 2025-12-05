Her Dad Opened 3 Credit Cards In Her Name Just To Buy Take-Out. But, DoorDash Is One Of Her 'Hobbies' Too. 'It Runs In The Family'

Maya, a 24-year-old certified nursing assistant from Vista, California, says her financial life spiraled out of control after her dad secretly opened three credit cards in her name. “My dad has opened three cards in my name,” she told YouTuber Caleb Hammer on a recent episode of “Financial Audit.” “Since I was 18.”

Family Debt, Personal Spending

According to Maya, one of the cards was used exclusively by her father to order DoorDash. The other two were technically shared, though she admitted she used those herself. When asked what he spent the money on, she replied, “DoorDash.”

But Hammer quickly pointed out a pattern: DoorDash wasn't just her dad's habit. It was one of hers, too. When reading through her spending habits, he called out that she spent over 15% of her money on eating out. “It runs in the family,” Maya joked.

Her explanation? She doesn’t like feeling indebted to others. “I don’t like when other people pay for me,” she said. “So I kind of always insist on paying for everyone else.”

That approach turned into a major financial liability. She admitted to spending hundreds on eating out, gifting meals to friends, dating, and impulse buys like gifts and tattoos. Other self-described ‘hobbies’ include vaping and using Uber Eats, both of which Hammer flagged as financially destructive. All while living at home and working limited hours.

As a CNA, she makes about $20 an hour and had been working just four hours a day. “Why is this so little?” Hammer asked. Maya explained she works through an agency and her client only needs care during a specific window. She’s since picked up a hospital job that will increase her earnings to $23 an hour at 36 hours a week.

Still, she's more than $25,000 in credit card debt. One of her biggest balances is on a Capital One card with over 30% interest. Yet she continues to use it. “Why are you spending on this card every single time?” Hammer pressed. Maya's answer: “I didn’t have the cash.”

Trips to McDonald's, concerts, and Barnes & Noble filled the statements. One $2,500 trip to Wales was funded in part by credit. Maya also admitted she has a long history of emotional spending. “I went into a black hole of spending,” she said. “Retail therapy.”

Shifting Blame, Then Admitting Fault

He also took issue with how she described her situation. Early in the episode, Maya framed her financial mess as largely her father's doing. But as the show progressed, she admitted most of the debt was her own. The GreenSky loan for turf installation, for example, was taken out in her name. She initially said it was done behind her back, but later admitted she cosigned. “I didn’t know what it meant,” she said.

Despite the missteps, Maya says she has a plan: go to medical school. She's already been accepted into one in Idaho and is applying for a competitive Army scholarship to cover tuition and living expenses. Hammer warned the program only offers 300 slots a year, calling it “very competitive.” “I’m in it for the long game,” she said.

Hammer left her with a challenge: pay off all her credit card debt within 11 months, before med school starts. “If you’re really in it for the long game, focus on the short game, which is big sacrifice right now,” he said.

Image: Shutterstock