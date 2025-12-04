Nearly 70% of Couples Blow Past Their Wedding Budget — Here's What You Can Realistically Expect to Spend

Nearly 70% of couples blow past their initial wedding budget, according to Zola's First Look Report. But if you know what to expect going into 2026, you can plan realistically instead of getting blindsided. Here's what you should expect to spend when you tie the knot.

The Average 2025 Wedding Cost Was $36,000

The average U.S. wedding cost this year was $36,000, up from around $33,000 in 2024. That number includes the expenses for venue, food, drinks and creative services like photography. Note that "average" hides a wide spread. Some couples spend under $10,000, while others go well over $100,000.

If you plan a wedding around that average point, these are the typical costs you're looking at, according to Zola:

Venue and site fees: $8,573

$8,573 Catering: $6,927

$6,927 Bar services: $5,542

$5,542 Flowers and décor: $6,345

$6,345 Photography: $4,400

$4,400 Videography: $3,993

$3,993 Planning services: $4,047

$4,047 Music and entertainment: $1,567

$1,567 Hair and makeup: $982

$982 Cake and desserts: $917

Why Do So Many Couples Blow Past Their Budget

Even couples who try to budget carefully often end up spending more. Here are a few reasons why:

Hidden fees: Many vendors tack on service charges, gratuities, overtime fees, and delivery or setup fees.

Many vendors tack on service charges, gratuities, overtime fees, and delivery or setup fees. Last-minute upgrades or extras: Be prepared to increase your budget if there are more guests than you planned, an upgraded menu or drinks, extra floral arrangements, or additional photo hours.

Be prepared to increase your budget if there are more guests than you planned, an upgraded menu or drinks, extra floral arrangements, or additional photo hours. Location: A wedding in a big city or a popular region can easily cost double what a similar-sized wedding in a smaller area would

What You Should Plan For In 2026

If you haven't started planning yet, use $36,000 as a baseline, but also plan for a realistic buffer to cover surprise costs, upgrades and vendor add-ons.

Focus your budget early on the big-ticket items like venue, food, bar, décor, and photography since those are what usually take up the majority of wedding costs. You can then build in a flex fund for things like gratuities and extra guests.

Also consider locking in vendor prices up front, and add a contingency line in your budget for unexpected extras. This way, if you do overshoot your original plan, at least you'll be prepared.

Image: Imagn