Nancy Pelosi's 'True Legacy': Turning $785K Into $130M Through Smart Stock Picks Over 37 Years In Congress

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently announced that she will retire at the end of her term in Congress in 2027, concluding a political career spanning nearly four decades. Over the course of her tenure, the San Francisco representative often drew attention and criticism for the active stock trading by her husband, Paul Pelosi.

The couple's stock portfolio was valued between $610,000 and $785,000 when Pelosi entered Congress in 1987, the New York Post reported, citing her financial disclosures filed with the U.S. House of Representatives. Over the next 37 years, the Pelosi's stock trades generated about $130 million in profits, a return of roughly 16,900%, the report said.

"Nancy Pelosi's true legacy is becoming the most successful insider trader in American history," Kiersten Pels, Republican National Committee spokesperson, told the Post. "If anyone else had turned $785,000 into $133.7 million with better returns than Warren Buffett, they'd be retiring behind bars."

Last year, the Pelosis' investment portfolio posted an estimated 54% return, more than twice the 25% gain of the S&P 500, the report said. According to investment research platform Quiver Quantitative, Paul Pelosi exercised 50,000 call options on Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) in December 2024 that he had purchased a year earlier. Exercising the options allowed him to buy Nvidia shares at just $12 each, far below the stock's market price at the time.

Nancy has denied any personal involvement in stock investing amid criticism. In 2022, her office told Fox Business that Nancy Pelosi had no prior knowledge of or role in these transactions. She also rejected claims that her husband trades stocks based on information she provides.

"Speaker Pelosi does not own any stocks, and she has no prior knowledge or subsequent involvement in any transactions," Ian Krager, communications director for Nancy Pelosi, said in a statement to Benzinga.

