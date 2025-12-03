Do You Have An Upper-Class Nest Egg? Here's What The Top 20% Really Have Saved—It Might Not Be As Impressive As You Think

For many people earning a solid six‑figure salary, crossing into the so‑called "upper class" feels like a ticket to financial freedom. Maybe fewer fast-food lines, fewer impulse buys, and maybe a life of casual comfort. But what does that really look like when the paychecks stop and retirement rolls around?

The latest results from the Survey of Consumer Finances — collected in 2022 and published by the Federal Reserve in 2023 — provide the clearest look across American households at who actually walks into retirement with a cushion worth talking about.

While some may feel fatigued by seeing the same numbers repeated, it's important to remember this data reflects a period just after the economic shock of COVID-19, when households were still regaining their footing. Until the next update arrives in 2026, it remains the most accurate and detailed view available.

Retirement Savings Among U.S. Households: Where the Top 20% Stand

Households in the 90th–100th percentile, top 10%, have a median retirement savings near $959,000





Households in the 80th–89.9th percentile see a median around $400,000





That puts the broader top 20% roughly between $400,000 and $500,000 in median retirement savings, with an average across the group closer to $700,000–$800,000. Averages skew higher because they include wealthier outliers.

Why Hitting Six Figures Doesn't Always Equal a Comfortable Retirement

Inflation and market volatility have chipped away at retirement savings across the board—even among high-income households. While the SCF recorded gains in retirement balances between 2019 and 2022, much of that growth was muted once adjusted for inflation. A year like 2022, with inflation pushing past 7%, undercut the value of existing savings, leaving many households feeling less secure despite nominal increases.

Even for those with substantial earnings, maintaining momentum can be a challenge. The expenses that often accompany higher income levels—larger mortgages, private school tuition, college savings plans, travel, and rising healthcare premiums—can limit how much actually gets tucked away for retirement. It's not uncommon for high earners to look successful on the surface while feeling stretched financially behind the scenes.

Pensions, once a common foundation of retirement planning, are increasingly rare among younger high earners. Many rely solely on defined-contribution accounts like 401(k)s and IRAs, which are exposed to market risk and subject to required minimum distributions later in life. Without additional streams of income or more diversified portfolios, even well-funded accounts may not provide the long-term stability retirees hope for.

Upper-Class Income Doesn't Guarantee a Comfortable Retirement

Being in the top 20% by income might sound like a fast track to security—but earning a high salary doesn't always translate into long-term comfort. Experts often recommend that by age 65, retirees should aim to have saved 8 to 10 times their annual income to maintain their lifestyle in retirement.

For someone earning $200,000 a year, that means building a nest egg of $1.6 million to $2 million. But according to the latest SCF data, even among top earners, median retirement savings fall short.

Some households are, of course, far ahead—well past recommended targets thanks to early investing, business ownership, or inherited wealth. But the data show that many others are just "doing okay," not coasting into retirement with unlimited freedom.

Whether you're edging into the top 10% or soaring well above, it's worth checking in with a licensed financial adviser. They can help determine if your current savings strategy is really on track—or if your money could be working harder for you before retirement sneaks up.

