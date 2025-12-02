Some 61% Of Wealthy Seniors Say They're Aging 'Very Well' — Only 39% Of Lower-Income Americans Agree

Whether you actually feel like you're aging well depends a lot on something people don't always talk about openly, which is your income, according to a Pew Research Center report. The survey found that 61% of upper-income seniors say they're aging "extremely" or "very" well. Among lower-income older adults, that number drops to just 39%.

Why Are Wealthier Seniors Aging Better?

Wealthier seniors tend to age better, mainly because they have more access to healthcare resources. The report found that wealthy seniors are far more likely to describe their physical condition as excellent or very good, whereas only a small share of lower-income seniors say the same. Chronic issues, pain and long-term conditions tend to hit harder and earlier for people with fewer resources. According to the report, higher-income seniors are less likely to struggle with memory lapses or confusion compared to lower-income seniors.

How secure you feel about your finances also affects how well you age during your golden years. Because upper-income older adults are more confident that their money will last throughout retirement, they're less worried about unexpected expenses or outliving their savings. Lower-income seniors, however, face much more uncertainty about their finances, and this uncertainty creates more stress and shapes how they experience aging.

Lifestyle differences widen that gap even more. Wealthier seniors typically have more freedom and options to stay socially active, keep up with hobbies and travel, which gives their days structure and meaning. Many also continue working because they want to, not because they have to. Lower-income seniors often don't have those options. With more health issues and financial worries, it's harder to stay active or engaged, which affects how fulfilling their later years feel.

Aging Well Is About Access

The report shows that whether someone ages well or not is often tied to how much access they have. Two people the same age can have completely different experiences based on their income, their health and the support systems around them.

Wealthier seniors tend to have more control, more choices and more stability. Lower-income seniors face more challenges, fewer safety nets, and more day-to-day trade-offs that make it harder to enjoy this stage of life. In other words, aging is more than an individual experience. It's also deeply influenced by social and economic conditions. Though individual habits like staying active definitely help, they can only go so far without the right support.

