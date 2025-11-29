Veteran Says Boyfriend Secretly Used Her Card For Food, Games And Groceries — Leaving Her $1K Short On Her Mortgage

A veteran wrote that her boyfriend used her debit card without permission and left her $1,000 short on her mortgage after failing to contribute his portion.

She wrote on the r/AITAH subreddit that the issue surfaced while she was visiting her mom and preparing for a friend's wedding trip she had already paid for in full. She later found several unapproved purchases on her statement, which triggered her first overdraft in years and added about $500 in fees.

The original poster wrote that she relied on disability payments as her main income while attending college and caring for their 3-year-old son. Her budget covered her mortgage and household expenses, and she wrote that unexpected charges made it harder to keep her account balanced.

Account Review Shows Multiple Unapproved Charges

The OP wrote that her card declined during a purchase, prompting her to check her account. She found about $90 in Steam charges linked to her boyfriend.

She wrote that the delay in receiving his portion of the mortgage, combined with the unapproved charges and the bills she had already paid, explained the overdraft she discovered when she checked her account.

The OP wrote that she called him to ask how he used her card when she had it with her. He told her the numbers must have been saved on his phone. She wrote that reviewing older statements revealed additional purchases for breakfast items, games, and groceries she never approved.

She also wrote that some reimbursements he gave her earlier did not match the actual amounts he spent, which became clear once she compared them carefully with her banking history.

Wedding Travel Creates Tension At Home

The OP wrote that she paid for both of their flights, along with the hotel and rental car, for a wedding happening in a week.

She wrote that her boyfriend asked repeatedly whether the trip could be cancelled because he felt unprepared financially, even though she had already covered all the travel costs. According to the post, he also told her it was "her friend's wedding," which he used to justify not contributing to the trip.

She wrote that when she confronted him about the charges, he told her she now understood "how it feels living paycheck to paycheck."

Comments Thread Raises Sharp Reactions

The OP wrote that she cancelled his plane ticket to recover part of the unexpected costs and planned to speak with him in person once she returned home.

The comments thread featured strong reactions from readers. One commenter wrote, "Your boyfriend treats you awfully. Is this really what you want to be dealing with the rest of your life?"

Another wrote, "OP needs to cancel her card, get a new one, and lock down their credit."

Image: Shutterstock