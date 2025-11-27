She Ended Her Engagement Over His Bad Spending Habits. Meanwhile, She Financed A $50,000 Car. 'Pot Calling The Kettle Black'

A recent caller to “The Ramsey Show” sparked a wave of reactions after explaining why she broke off her engagement. Breanna from Minneapolis told hosts George Kamel and Jade Warshaw that her fiancé couldn't hold a job and had a habit of overspending. But as the conversation unfolded, the spotlight shifted back onto Breanna's own financial decisions.

‘Bullet Dodged’ Or Double Standard?

“Was I right to break off my engagement because of long-term money issues and bad spending habits?” Breanna asked. She said she had always been disciplined with money while her ex-fiancé struggled to stay employed.

Kamel didn't hold back. “Bullet dodged,” he told her. “This guy can’t hold a job. He’s going to continually go into debt, put us in a financial bind. Therefore, I’m out.”

Warshaw agreed that ignoring red flags only results in bigger problems later. “So many people ignore red flags ‘cause you get so far down the line it’s like, ‘I can’t turn back now,'” she said.

Breanna explained that her ex had previously worked in software sales for seven years, but couldn't stay employed during their two-and-a-half-year relationship. “Ever since I got together with him, he can’t hold a job just because the market’s been so unsteady,” she said.

A Costly Car And A Complicated Relationship

Things took a turn when Breanna revealed she had recently financed a 2025 Mazda CX-70–a $50,000 car–during their engagement. She admitted she could afford the payment only because her fiancé was helping with living expenses at the time.

That's when Kamel challenged her principles. “I’m not sure you believe in your own principles, cause you wanted this guy to clean up his act financially while you were an accomplice to the crimes.”

Breanna said her ex encouraged her to get a new car because her old Nissan Altima needed repairs. He was also driving a luxury car, a BMW X4M Competition.

Kamel wasn’t impressed. “How am I supposed to take you seriously if I’m the fiancé going, ‘You really need to get better with your spending habits,’ and then I’m over here financing a $50,000 car?”

That’s when Warshaw offered a balanced take, suggesting Breanna’s bigger issue may have been her ex's lack of drive. “I feel like you were more on the ‘Why doesn’t he have a job regularly?’ side of things,” she said. “There are plenty of people in the world who are fine with debt. The problem is, when you have somebody who’s not working… that might be a tad bit lazy. I could see how that’s a bigger red flag to you.”

Still, Warshaw didn't let that slide, saying, “You can't be the pot calling the kettle black.” Kamel added, “I think both of you had bad money habits.”

As for what's next, the hosts encouraged Breanna to take control of her finances and stop basing major life decisions on someone she wasn't married to.

“I can make the rent as long as he pays. I can make the payment as long as he’s in my life,” Kamel said. “All of that is why we tell people never combine financial lives… before you’re married. It just gets too messy.”

Their final advice? Sell the car. “There’s no reason you need to be driving a $50,000 car walking out of this mess,” Kamel said.

Image: Shutterstock