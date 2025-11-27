Coinbase Promises New Products In December, A Prediction Market Appears To Be One Of Them

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) has teased a launch of new products alongside a showcase event.

“Here we go!” Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said on Nov. 18 on X. “Our first product showcase event is happening on Dec. 17. We’ve built a lot of cool new products – excited to show them to you next month.”

One product Coinbase may be looking to launch is a prediction market powered by Kalshi, according to app researcher Jane Manchun Wong, who is known for uncovering unreleased features.

It would be the second time Coinbase and Kalshi have partnered. Coinbase earlier this month said Kalshi had chosen it as a custody partner.

Wong also said Coinbase could also be set to launch a stock trading product and an AI assistant called “Genie.” The stock trading feature would put Coinbase in better competition with companies like Roibnhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) and Kraken.

“Tune in to the livestream on Dec. 17 to find out what new products we are shipping,” a Coinbase spokesperson told Benzinga in response to a request for comment.

Kalshi declined to comment.

For users who have been following Coinbase’s messaging closely this year, none of the leaked products should come as a surprise.

“We’re building an exchange for everything,” Coinbase Vice President of Product Max Branzburg told CNBC in July. “Everything you want to trade, in a one-stop shop, on-chain. … We’re bringing all assets on-chain — stocks, prediction markets, and more. We’re building the foundations for a faster, more accessible, more global economy.”

Coinbase’s product launch teaser also comes roughly a week after it hired former Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) Partner Liz Martin as vice president of product, overseeing its markets and derivatives divisions.

Coinbase said Martin would help the company realize its "everything exchange" vision by growing its derivatives business and overseeing its global markets team.

