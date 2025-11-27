Part B Premiums Spike To $202.90 Next Year, Shrinking Social Security's COLA For Millions

Millions of older Americans will see a larger chunk of their Social Security cost-of-living adjustment disappear next year as Medicare Part B premiums climb to their highest level yet. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has confirmed that the standard Part B premium will rise to $202.90 per month in 2026, marking the first time premiums have surpassed the $200 threshold.

A 10% Premium Increase Outpaces the COLA

The $17.90 monthly increase represents roughly a 10% jump from the current $185 rate. That percentage is more than triple the 2.8% Social Security COLA that beneficiaries will receive in January. For the average retiree, this COLA adds about $56 per month, but because Part B premiums are automatically deducted from Social Security checks, about one-third of that increase will be absorbed immediately.

"The public is likely to perceive this Part B increase as taking most of their COLA," Mary Johnson, an independent Social Security and Medicare analyst, told MarketWatch. "This is just a continuation of rising cost news. We haven't seen any indications whatsoever that costs are going down."

What's Driving the Higher Part B Costs?

CMS attributes most of the Part B premium increase to "projected price changes and assumed utilization increases." The agency also said that the premiums would have climbed even higher if the federal government hadn't acted to curb spending on wound-care products known as skin substitutes.

Spending on these products had grown from $256 million in 2019 to more than $10 billion by 2024, according to CMS. Because of new rules finalized in the 2026 Physician Fee Schedule, CMS expects spending on skin substitutes to drop by 90%. Without that change, premiums would have been about $11 higher per month, the agency said.

High-Income Beneficiaries Will Pay More

As in previous years, premiums in 2026 will be tied to income. About 8% of Medicare beneficiaries will pay income-related monthly adjustment amounts, which can raise total Part B premiums significantly, CMS says.

Individuals with incomes above $109,000 and couples filing jointly earning above $218,000 will pay more than the standard $202.90.

At the highest income tier — individuals earning $500,000 or couples earning $750,000 — premiums can reach $689.90 per month for full Part B coverage.

CMS also released updated figures for beneficiaries who carry Part B immunosuppressive drug coverage only, including higher charges for those above certain income thresholds.

Some Low-Income Beneficiaries Will Be Protected

The premium hike will trigger Medicare's "hold harmless" provision for about four million lower-income beneficiaries, according to MarketWatch. This rule prevents a person's Social Security check from decreasing due to a Part B premium increase. For those with Social Security benefits of $640 or less per month, their premium hikes will be capped at the dollar amount of their COLA increase.

Part A Deductible and Hospital Costs Also Rising

While most Medicare beneficiaries pay no premium for Part A, CMS says the deductible and coinsurance amounts will rise in 2026.

The Part A hospital deductible will increase to $1,736.

Daily coinsurance amounts for longer hospital stays and skilled nursing facilities will also increase.

What Beneficiaries Can Expect Next

Social Security's COLA notices for next year may be available online now through recipients' my Social Security accounts. As households prepare for the new year, the interplay between rising Part B premiums and modest COLA increases may be an important factor in budgeting for healthcare and monthly expenses.

Image: Shutterstock