Billionaire John Morgan Says Income Inequality Is America's Top Threat—But His Solution Has Critics Calling Him Out

Billionaire Lawyer John Morgan believes the growing gulf between rich and poor Americans poses the nation’s gravest threat, yet his approach to solving it sparked fierce pushback during a July appearance on Jubilee’s video series where strangers confronted him about his wealth.

Morgan, founder of personal injury law firm Morgan & Morgan, argued that widening income inequality could push the country toward a breaking point, citing the Jan. 6 Capitol attack as evidence of public anger from those who fear falling further behind economically.

“Income inequality is the number one issue facing America today,” Morgan said in the video. “The gulf is getting wider.”

Despite his billionaire status, Morgan advocated for taxing the wealthy “bigger and harder,” criticizing what he called “fat cats” who want tax laws to benefit them. He said some hedge fund managers “don’t even pay taxes.”

The Philanthropy Debate

The video’s central conflict emerged around how wealthy individuals should distribute their fortunes. When pressed on why he wouldn’t directly help struggling people in the room, Morgan defended his strategic approach to giving.

“I can’t change the whole world,” Morgan said, invoking the maxim “bloom where you’re planted.”

Morgan’s philanthropy focuses on political activism rather than personal charity. He spent tens of millions of dollars funding constitutional amendments in Florida, successfully raising the state’s minimum wage from $8 to $15 per hour and legalizing medical marijuana.

The strangers in the video series challenged this approach, arguing that donating to “organizations and large conglomerates” fails to help individuals with immediate needs. Morgan countered that he prefers leaving $100 tips for servers and customer service workers, saying such gestures can “change their day.”

The Marijuana Contradiction

Morgan’s marijuana advocacy created an unexpected tension. He championed legalization after witnessing how cannabis provided his paralyzed brother immediate relief compared to opioids.

However, a questioner confronted Morgan about refusing to let his son befriend someone who used marijuana. Morgan clarified the issue wasn’t drug use itself—he acknowledged most of his son’s friends likely smoked—but that the particular friend was “bad news” and potentially engaged in criminal activity.

Defending the Law Firm Fortune

Morgan defended the immense wealth generated by his firm by positioning himself as an advocate fighting insurance companies on behalf of clients who cannot afford hourly legal fees.

He characterized insurance industry tactics as “deny delay defend” and said their job is “to never be fair” with clients. Morgan described his role as acting as “civil police” for people without a voice, motivated by his brother Tim’s paralysis.

Beyond Law and Politics

While his law firm generated his fortune, Morgan described himself as a “serial entrepreneur” with interests in attractions, Marriott hotels and shopping centers. If starting over, he said he would focus on his attraction and amusement business because it involves “no fighting.”

Morgan said people want him to run for governor of Florida, saying he became “sort of a politician” when campaigning for minimum wage and medical marijuana amendments.

His primary challenge in raising children, he said, is ensuring they “do not feel entitled.” He emphasized making his children work and never buying them expensive cars, with his core goal being raising “compassionate human beings” who would “put other people first.”

