Husband Has Spent 6 Years 'Rotting Life Away' Playing Video Games Making Less Than $50 A Month–Ramsey Says Tell Him 'I Require Someone That Works'

Some callers reach the "Ramsey Show" looking for budgeting help. Others call because the numbers at home are upside down. This woman called because her marriage had been running on one income for six years while her husband spent every day gaming on Twitch, trying to turn video streaming into a full-time living.

He never reached Twitch's minimum $50 needed for a monthly payout, yet he insisted it counted as his job. When she revealed the situation, co-host John Deloney reacted with one word that carried the weight of the entire conversation. He said, "Yikes."

She explained that the behavior was not new. When they met, he was not working. When they moved in together, he was not working. When they married, nothing changed. She admitted she saw the warning signs but told herself he would eventually step up. Instead, she became the only source of income while he poured hours into gaming, calling it a career even though it brought in nothing.

While it may sound extreme, he's not alone. A growing number of men in their prime working years—ages 25 to 54—are opting out of the workforce entirely. As of August 2024, about 10.5% of them, or roughly 6.8 million men, weren't working or even looking for work, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

He's part of a wider trend, but the economic data doesn't make her reality any easier: she's covering all the bills while he insists that effort is optional.

Deloney asked how she had approached him about it. That was when she repeated the frustration she had shared with him before, telling him he was "rotting his life away playing video games for no money." She said she left twice because of it. Both times, he begged her to return with promises that he would take work seriously. He filled out applications. He scheduled interviews. But whenever a real job offer appeared, he found a new reason to walk away. She admitted she returned before he demonstrated any change, hoping intention would turn into action even when it never did.

This was the moment the conversation shifted from frustration to decision-making. Deloney told her she could not keep circling the same cycle without setting real limits. He urged her to establish "boundaries," the kind that are unmistakable. He told her to be "very clear about what you require," and reminded her she had already left twice, only to come back before anything materialized. Deloney said she had two honest paths. She could draw a line and expect him to meet it, or she could "make peace with it" and acknowledge "this is the guy you married." He explained that cooperation and effort are choices, and failing to act is still a choice of its own.

Dave Ramsey stepped in after Deloney's breakdown and added the directness he is known for. To Ramsey, the core issue was not Twitch or gaming. It was participation in the life two people vowed to build. He said the last six years showed a clear pattern: effort only went as far as talking about improvement, never doing the work that counted. Ramsey stressed that job applications and interviews are meaningless if they lead nowhere. Real change comes from action. That was when he delivered the line that cut through every part of the call. He said, "I require someone that works."

He expanded on what that requirement means in a marriage. He told her this "involves you getting a job and keeping a job," not listing plans, not pointing to attempts, and not repeating the same short-lived bursts of initiative. Ramsey explained that if her husband refuses to participate, it is not an accident or a misunderstanding. It is a decision. And he framed it clearly. He said, "If you do not go get a job, you are choosing to end our marriage." Deloney echoed the point, saying "behavior is a language," and her husband's behavior had been sending the same message for years.

Ramsey urged her to work with a counselor or pastor to help her define standards she can stand behind. He told her a boundary is not a threat. It is clarity. It separates the life she wants from the life she has felt forced to maintain. If she accepts him exactly as he is, she must accept the reality that this has been his pattern before the wedding, during the wedding and long after. If she chooses to draw a line, she must hold it without stepping back into cycles that have drained her.

By the end of the call, it was clear the issue was bigger than gaming or income. It was about what partnership requires. A marriage cannot run on one person's willingness to do everything while the other avoids the basic responsibilities of adulthood. When one partner stops participating, the weight shifts until the other person is carrying the entire structure alone.

Image: Shutterstock