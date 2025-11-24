A Young Husband Earning $400K Is Nervous About His High Income Going Away In The Future: 'I Do Not Come From An Affluent Background'

A young husband recently got a big raise, going from a $100,000 salary to a job that lets him earn up to $400,000 per year. It's a sales position where some professionals make $800,000 to $1.2 million per year, but one issue has lingered with him.

He's nervous about losing his high income in the future and thinks about what would happen if it all went away, and he turned to Reddit for advice.

"I do not come from an affluent background," he said.

Redditors shared their advice in the comments.

Don't Miss:

The AI Marketing Platform Backed by Insiders from Google, Meta, and Amazon — Invest at $0.86/Share

7 Million Gamers Already Trust Gameflip With Their Digital Assets — Now You Can Own a Stake in the Platform

High Income Isn't Always Meant To Last Forever

One Redditor made the case that a high income isn't supposed to be something that lasts for your entire life. While business owners can maintain high incomes and scale their operations if they grow correctly, this advice is more useful for people who have embraced golden handcuff jobs.

"Personally I never aimed to maintain a high income forever," the commenter said. "I just treated my income like a tool and saved as much as possible."

The young husband may very well preserve his $400,000 salary for many years, while raising his income. However, if he acts like it may go away eventually, he may live well below his means and invest smartly. This mentality can help the young husband avoid lifestyle creep.

Trending: From Chipotle to Red Bull, Top Brands Are Already Building With Modern Mill's Tree-Free Wood Alternative — Here's How You Can Invest Too

The Scarcity Mindset Can Hurt In The Long Run

Aggressively saving money out of the fear that your high salary may soon disappear is a good motivator initially, but it can backfire. One Redditor warned the young husband that a scarcity mindset can trickle into other areas of his life if he isn't careful.

"The scarcity mindset will affect you your entire life and touches so many areas," the commenter said. "At first it's a good motivator but can morph into an unhealthy fear. Over time as you get into the rhythm of your performance and build confidence in your ability to duplicate your success it becomes less of a burden."

Each year at the new job will make a $400,000 salary feel more normal for the young husband. As time passes, it will be easier for the husband to ditch the scarcity mindset and realize that a high income is his new normal.

See Also: Forget Flipping Houses—This Fund Lets You Invest in Home Equity Like Wall Street Does

Build Your Savings

The fear of losing the high income may stem from the fact that the young husband just received this big pay raise. He hasn't had the opportunity to capitalize on a $400,000 income that may grow considerably over the next few years.

"Eliminate any debt, max your 401K and shove as much money as possible into a brokerage if you clear higher than your current means," one commenter said. "[Your] future self will thank you later."

As the young husband builds his nest egg, he will have a more reliable backup plan in the event his company lets him go. Of course, it's possible that he stays in that position for decades, and it is fine to hope for the best while preparing for the worst.

"If you are a responsible steward of these new finances, you should set yourself up for a successful future," one commenter said.

Read Next: Wall Street's $12B Real Estate Manager Is Opening Its Doors to Individual Investors — Without the Crowdfunding Middlemen

Image: Shutterstock