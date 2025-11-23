61-And-62-Year-Old Couple Refuse To Fund Son's $80K 'Castle-Like' Wedding Without Prenup — I'm Protecting Him From His Own Stupidity

A post on the r/AITAH subreddit drew wide attention after an original poster wrote that she and her husband refused to fund their son's $80,000 wedding unless he agreed to a prenuptial agreement.

She wrote that her future daughter-in-law asked them to pay for the entire event, including a castle-like venue and a designer gown, even though the couple had only planned to gift a honeymoon. According to OP, the situation escalated after a private conversation in the kitchen.

Wedding Plans Raise Tension

OP wrote that she and her husband are in a strong financial position after long careers, including her recent retirement as a senior vice president at a technology company.

Their 30-year-old son, a medical resident, became engaged a few months earlier. His fiancée, 30, who works for an insurance company, shared plans for a 250-guest wedding with an estimated $80,000 budget. OP wrote that the fiancée said the event would be "affordable" if the parents paid for it.

The OP wrote that she and her husband had already given their daughter $25,000 as a wedding gift when the daughter married in a simple ceremony.

The fiancée then added that, since they "didn't have to spend any money" on their daughter's wedding, they could direct that amount to their son instead. OP wrote that she told her she would discuss it with her husband.

According to the poster, the fiancée looked annoyed and told her she didn't "need [her] husband's permission" to access money and could "just decide" to help her son. OP wrote that she left the room, upset by the exchange.

Parents Push For Prenup

Following that interaction, OP wrote that the conversation raised "alarm bells," leading her and her husband to speak privately with their son.

During that talk, he said his fiancée had encouraged him to ask for money, though he refused because it felt inappropriate. OP wrote that her husband then asked whether he planned to sign a prenup. Their son said no, but they urged him to meet with a lawyer to understand the advantages.

OP added that they offered $25,000 toward the wedding if he agreed to a prenup and removed the honeymoon gift from consideration.

The son said the condition felt unfair, but OP wrote that the goal was to protect him from financial risk. She also worried he might take personal loans to pay for the wedding if they declined to help without conditions.

Reddit Responds With Sharp Divides

The story drew thousands of comments, many of which focused on financial boundaries and red flags. "Apparently he was aware of her ways enough to say ‘no’ when she was telling him to ask so saying it’s a ‘one off’ problem doesn’t seem right," one commenter wrote.



Another Redditor wrote, "It also indicates she is gonna be spending the son’s money without his knowledge or consent. Boy is being stupid AF not listening to his mum on this one."

Image: Shutterstock