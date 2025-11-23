Should You Get Your Teens A Debit Card? New Survey Finds Cash Is 'Cringe' And Leads To Frivolous Spending Among Gen Z

Parents today are navigating a financial world that looks nothing like the one they grew up with. And for many families, one question keeps coming up: When is the right time to give your teen a debit card?

With digital payments now the norm for young people, new research suggests that teens may actually learn better habits with a card in hand. But it also highlights some surprising tendencies around cash, spending, and savings that families may want to consider.

Don't Miss:

The AI Marketing Platform Backed by Insiders from Google, Meta, and Amazon — Invest at $0.86/Share

An EA Co-Founder Shapes This VC Backed Marketplace—Now You Can Invest in Gaming's Next Big Platform

Gen Z Says Cash Encourages Overspending

There is a clear generational shift in attitudes toward physical money, according to Cash App's Gen-Z Financial Future survey. More than half of Gen Z respondents said they're more likely to spend impulsively when they have cash, and nearly a third see cash users as "out of touch" or even "cringe." At the same time, 53% reported using cash only as a last resort.

These attitudes may be shaping how young people manage their money. Many Gen Z consumers are already using checking or savings accounts, but the survey found that savings levels remain low: about 46% reported having less than $500 saved. Limited awareness of interest rates may also be contributing — only 44% knew the rate on their savings account.

Why More Teens Are Using Debit Cards

Debit cards are becoming a common tool for teens to build financial skills. Most major banks allow teens as young as 13 to open checking accounts with a parent or guardian as a co-signer, according to Bankrate. Parents often see debit cards as a controlled way to help their children practice budgeting while still maintaining oversight.

Trending: Have $100k+ to invest? Charlie Munger says that's the toughest milestone — don't stall now. Get matched with a fiduciary advisor and keep building

The Cash App survey reinforces that idea. Parents of teens ages 13–17 reported that giving their teens access to a debit card or savings account has:

Increased their financial independence

Encouraged more responsible spending

Helped them build budgeting confidence

This suggests that early hands-on experience may help teens develop better long-term habits, especially when combined with parental guidance.

Teens Want Tools That Reward Good Habits

Another major finding from the survey is that earning interest is a powerful motivator. Over three-quarters of Gen Z respondents said they'd save more if they were earning interest. In response, Cash App recently expanded its 3.5% APY savings feature to Sponsored Accounts for teens ages 13–17.

The survey also shows that teens aren't just saving for short-term purchases. About 46% are building funds for emergencies, 36% are preparing for major milestones like college or moving out, and 37% are saving for experiences like travel.

See Also: Buffett's Secret to Wealth? Private Real Estate—Get Institutional Access Yourself

Signs Your Teen May Be Ready

While readiness varies by child, financial experts at Bankrate say parents should consider a few common indicators before setting up a debit card for their children:

They're earning money . A first job or side gig is often a natural time to start managing income.

. A first job or side gig is often a natural time to start managing income. They're driving. A debit card can help teens cover gas or handle emergencies.

A debit card can help teens cover gas or handle emergencies. They frequently ask for money. A debit card tied to an allowance or stipend can help them practice budgeting.

Bankrate also says that parental involvement — such as setting rules, reviewing transactions, and holding regular "money check-ins" — plays a big role in whether teens use debit cards responsibly.

The Bottom Line

Debit cards are increasingly becoming part of the financial learning curve for teens. The data suggests that Gen Z sees digital money as the norm, while cash may actually encourage more spontaneous spending.

With the right guardrails and ongoing conversations, a debit card can be a practical way to help teens build confidence, understand budgeting, and establish healthy money habits before adulthood.

Read Next: Wall Street's $12B Real Estate Manager Is Opening Its Doors to Individual Investors — Without the Crowdfunding Middlemen

Image: Shutterstock