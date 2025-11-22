'You're A Good Freak,' Dave Ramsey Tells $10 Million Caller Worried About His Fiancée — And Warns Why Her Family Could 'Screw Up Everything'

A caller named William from Dallas asked "The Ramsey Show" how to handle a prenup before getting married.

He said he and his fiancée had a large financial gap between them and wanted guidance before taking the next step. Host Dave Ramsey heard him outline his financial details and replied during the show: "You're a good freak," after he confirmed a net worth in the $10 million range.

Wealth Gap Raises Different Questions

William said he owns properties worth about $1.4 million with $230,000 in debt, holds about $750,000 in cash, and runs a business valued at $7 million. Ramsey said prenups are rarely needed, but they make sense when one partner enters a marriage with significantly higher assets.

Don't Miss:

The AI Marketing Platform Backed by Insiders from Google, Meta, and Amazon — Invest at $0.81/Share Before Nov. 20

7 Million Gamers Already Trust Gameflip With Their Digital Assets — Now You Can Own a Stake in the Platform

He added that complications often come from extended relatives rather than the couple, saying some family members "come out of the woodwork and screw up everything."

Ramsey said the agreement can protect both partners when outsiders question motives or expect financial help. William told the hosts his fiancée initially worried the prenup meant he valued money over their relationship. He also raised concerns about Texas' community property rules and how those laws affect the division of assets.

How Ramsey Suggests Structuring It

Ramsey told William not to tie any payout to the number of years married because those terms can intersect with difficult seasons every couple faces. He said the prenup should protect ownership of the assets already built, including the business.

Trending: Forget Flipping Houses—This Fund Lets You Invest in Home Equity Like Wall Street Does

When co-host Jade Warshaw asked whether the agreement should only cover the current value, Ramsey said it should "cover the ownership of the business, period," regardless of future growth.

William asked how business expansion should be treated, if his fiancée contributes after they marry. Ramsey said she would still benefit through income, shared decisions, and lifestyle. If her involvement meaningfully contributes to the company's growth, he said the couple can return to an attorney and update or remove parts of the agreement.

Ramsey said the document matters only if the marriage ends. Until then, he said households should operate as partnerships where major decisions are discussed openly.

See Also: Wall Street's $12B Real Estate Manager Is Opening Its Doors to Individual Investors — Without the Crowdfunding Middlemen

Running The Marriage As A Team

Ramsey said legal protection should not change how a couple functions day to day. He told William he built more wealth by listening to his wife's perspective and treating their financial life as a shared effort. Warshaw said including a spouse in decisions supports balance and strengthens trust between partners.

Ramsey said the prenup simply sets boundaries for rare worst-case scenarios. Income and daily choices, he said, should remain shared unless the relationship ends.

Read Next: From Chipotle to Red Bull, Top Brands Are Already Building With Modern Mill's Tree-Free Wood Alternative — Here's How You Can Invest Too

Image: Shutterstock