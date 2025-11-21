Several Billionaires Worth A Combined $600 Billion Spotted At Kris Jenner's Birthday Party – Who Made The List?

Kris Jenner's 70th birthday party last weekend wasn't just any celebration. The star-studded evening included music, martinis, and a theme straight out of James Bond: "Kris 0070." But what really caught the eye was the guest list: at least nine billionaires with a combined net worth of around $600 billion.

Here's a closer look at the billionaires who attended Jenner's milestone celebration, according to Forbes.

Tech Titans in Attendance

Jeff Bezos, the Amazon founder with an estimated net worth of $258 billion, opened his $165 million Beverly Hills estate for Jenner's birthday, hosting an evening that blended opulence with a playful James Bond theme. The two families have a history of friendship, and Kim Kardashian attended Bezos' wedding in Venice earlier this year.

Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg, worth approximately $216.7 billion, attended with his wife, Priscilla Chan. The couple posed for photos with Jenner, and Zuckerberg even shared a selfie wearing a "Kim is my lawyer" hoodie.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, whose net worth Forbes estimates at $103 billion, also attended, arriving with a neatly wrapped gift. Gates has recently invested in an AI-powered shopping tool created by his daughter, Phoebe Gates, with Kardashian acting as a mentor for the project, according to Forbes.

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel, with an estimated net worth of $2.7 billion, attended alongside his wife Miranda Kerr. Their presence came despite a past social media feud involving Kylie Jenner.

Entertainment Billionaires

Michael Rubin, founder and CEO of Fanatics, was also on the guest list. Forbes estimates his net worth at $9.6 billion. Rubin has a longstanding friendship with the Kardashian-Jenner family, particularly Kim, Khloé, and Kendall, who frequently attend his high-profile Fourth of July parties and other events.

Oprah Winfrey, valued at $3.2 billion, according to Forbes, came with her friend, Gayle King. Jenner, Winnfrey, and King recently vacationed in Spain together.

Hip-hop mogul Jay-Z, whose net worth Forbes lists at $2.5 billion, attended with his wife, Beyoncé, and her mother, Tina Knowles. The trio has longstanding ties to Jenner.

Filmmaker and actor Tyler Perry, worth $1.4 billion, also joined the festivities. Perry has a lasting friendship with the Kardashian family and previously cast Kim Kardashian in his 2013 film "Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor," Forbes reports.

Kardashian Billionaire on the Guest List

Of course, Jenner's own family was present, including her daughter, Kim Kardashian, the family's sole billionaire with an estimated net worth of $1.7 billion, according to Forbes. Much of Kardashian's wealth comes from Skims, her shapewear brand, which was valued at $4 billion in a 2023 funding round.

A Star-Studded Celebration

Other notable guests, according to media reports, included Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Mariah Carey, Martha Stewart, Paris Hilton, Justin Bieber, Alicia Keys, Ciara, and Chris Rock. Bruno Mars performed during the party, and the mansion was decked out in red to match the casino royale-themed event.

While birthday parties are usually private affairs, Jenner's bash offered a rare glimpse into a gathering where pop culture, celebrity, and immense wealth intersected.

Image: Shutterstock