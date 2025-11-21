No Country Can Contain A Trillionaire: What The New Wealth Class Means For Global Power

The world has never seen a trillionaire. But according to recent projections, that milestone may be closer than most people think — and experts say it could reshape politics, national security, and the balance of global power.

A New Tier of Wealth Is Emerging

Elon Musk, already regarded as the world's richest person, could become the first individual to reach a 13-digit net worth within the next decade after Tesla shareholders approved a massive pay package. And he might not be alone. A new Oxfam study now forecasts that five people could hit trillionaire status within ten years, driven by surging valuations in tech and consolidation of corporate power.

The rise is happening alongside stark inequality. While the world's ten richest billionaires grew nearly $700 billion richer in the past year, according to Oxfam, billions of people remain below basic income thresholds. Oxfam states that most billionaire wealth today comes from inheritance, monopoly power, or what it calls "cronyism," rather than traditional earned income.

Money's Growing Influence in Politics

A central concern for many experts is how extreme wealth translates to political influence. In the U.S., worries about money in politics are already widespread. A 2023 Pew Research Center survey found that more than 70% of Americans want campaign spending limits, and 80% say major donors have too much sway over elected officials.

Since the Supreme Court's 2010 Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission ruling removed key limits on political spending, wealthy individuals have gained more freedom to support candidates and causes. Musk alone contributed more than $250 million to support President Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, according to the media reports. This is just part of a broader pattern of big donors shaping modern elections.

Nabil Ahmed, senior director of economic justice at Oxfam, says that rapid wealth concentration can weaken democratic guardrails. "Great wealth translates into undemocratic power," he told Time magazine, warning that without safeguards, governments may struggle to act independently of the ultra-rich.

Corporate Power Extending Across Borders

Today's wealthiest individuals often lead companies that operate across industries — and across continents. Musk's reach spans electric vehicles, aerospace, satellites, artificial intelligence, and social media. That creates influence that is not easily contained within any one country.

"He has tremendous influence in elections because of his ability to drop tens or hundreds of millions of dollars into any particular campaign," Darrell West, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, told Time. "He also has millions of followers on X that gives him the ability to shake the public dialogue and to reward his friends and punish his enemies."

West also references SpaceX and its Starlink satellite network as examples of how Musk's political influence plays out globally. Starlink provides internet access to millions of users, including governments and militaries. Its services have been crucial in conflict zones such as Ukraine, where reported restrictions on the network highlighted the degree to which one individual can affect international events.

West says that this type of technological leverage gives ultra-wealthy leaders bargaining power that rivals nation-states. The more their wealth grows, he says, the fewer "constraints" governments can realistically impose.

What a Trillionaire Era Could Mean

If trillionaires emerge, analysts say the political and economic implications could stretch well beyond the U.S. Countries may rely even more heavily on private companies for critical services, from satellite launches to AI infrastructure. That reliance could limit governments' ability to regulate or challenge them.

At the same time, growing inequality could strain social and economic systems worldwide. Oxfam reports that money continues to shift from economically disadvantaged countries to the richest 1% — mostly located in high-income nations — at a rate of $30 million per hour, while poverty levels around the world have seen little improvement over the past several decades.

Whether governments can respond with new policies, or whether the influence of the wealthiest few continues to accelerate, remains an open question. But experts agree on one thing: the age of the trillionaire would mark a turning point not just in wealth, but in power itself.

Image: Shutterstock