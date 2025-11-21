'Why Should I Pay For Your Life?' Says Husband Earning $700K Arguing His Wife's Cooking And Housework Aren't Worth A $620K Gap

A Reddit post stirred wide debate after a woman wrote that her husband, a doctor earning $700,000, questioned why he should support her lifestyle when she earns $80,000.

She wrote that they have been married for 10 years, have no children, and share a joint account where he contributes $6,000 each month and she adds $1,000. The original poster added that he questioned the value of her household work beside their $620,000 income gap.

Income Differences And Growing Tension

The OP wrote that she manages cooking, dishes, errands, and organizing, while he handles the trash and cat litter. A housekeeper completes weekly cleaning. She also wrote that he asked why she is not earning closer to his level and questioned what she "brings to the table" if he pays for most shared costs.

According to the poster, his tone shifted as his income increased after completing residency and fellowship. Earlier in their marriage, when he earned far less, she supported him without conflict.

Her husband now questions whether her work is worth anything close to a $100,000 salary and has directly asked, "Why should I pay for your life?" as their arguments over income became more frequent.

Separate Finances And Conflicting Future Plans

Money management has become another source of strain. The OP wrote that he wants all income kept separate aside from her monthly contribution. Her husband told her he earned his money "through sweat and blood" and wants full control of it.

She added that he prefers to handle retirement planning by himself and does not want joint decisions on investments.

She wrote that the arrangement has begun to influence everyday choices, including travel and groceries, because she no longer feels comfortable asking him to cover costs he typically handles.

She added that he believes she should buy only a $20,000 to $30,000 car based on her income. She also wrote that he is planning for early retirement on his own, while she manages her IRA separately with no coordinated approach.

Reddit Weighs In On A Marriage Split By Income

The post drew thousands of replies that zeroed in on the couple's dynamic. "Yeah, I make 150k and my wife doesn’t work because we have everything we want off that salary and I appreciate what she provides to our relationship without her income. This guy is not a true partner. 700k and my wife would have just about anything she ever wanted and I’d never think twice," one Redditor wrote.

"This doesn't sound like a person you should have married. Any high earner (and I know because I'm the high earner in my relationship) should know that earning more money does not equal working harder. Release him to go find a woman earning $700k who will put up with his bullshi*t," another poster said.

Image: Shutterstock