Americans Are Now More Stressed About Grocery Bills Than Rent — Here Are The Resources Available If You're Struggling

Groceries have now overtaken rent as the top source of major stress. Some 53% of U.S. adults say grocery costs are causing a significant strain, compared with 50% who say the same about housing, according to a survey from the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Rent has historically dominated household anxiety, but inflation at the supermarket has been unrelenting. Many families say their paychecks aren't stretching as far, and 19% of those struggling to pay for groceries have used deferred payment services to fund their grocery bills at some point.

If you're also stressed about grocery bills, here are a few resources that may help you. These assistance programs are designed to prevent food insecurity before it escalates.

SNAP and WIC

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is the largest support system for Americans who need help affording groceries. Eligibility varies by state and household size, but it's worth checking if you qualify. If you're a woman or have toddlers and young children, the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children could offer you even more support, including monthly food benefits, nutrition counseling and health referrals.

Local Food Banks

Networks like Feeding America operate thousands of food banks, mobile pantries and community distribution hubs that provide free groceries with minimal paperwork. To find one near you, call 2-1-1, which connects you with food resources based on your ZIP code, including free produce boxes, community fridges and emergency distribution events.

School Meal Programs

If you have kids who are still in school, check out the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program. They both provide affordable or free meals throughout the school year. Some districts also offer summer meal programs to help families cover food expenses when school is out. Eligibility is typically based on household income, but some districts now offer free meals to all students.

Community Action Agencies

Community Action Agencies exist in nearly every county and can connect you to multiple forms of assistance at once. They're especially helpful if you need support beyond groceries, like help with paying rent or utilities. Visit the Community Action Partnership website to find your local agency.

