COVID Turned Us Into Homebodies — And Those Habits Are Rewiring Our Consumer Behavior, McKinsey Survey Says

When the pandemic shut the world down, many assumed the changes to our lifestyles would be temporary. But according to McKinsey's recent State of the Consumer Market survey, the lockdowns have rewired our consumer behavior.

Homebodies by Default: What That Means for Shopping And Spending

Since COVID, more people have become homebodies and their consumer habits have also changed accordingly. The survey found that consumers now have over three extra hours of free time each week compared to 2019. But that extra time hasn't gone into socializing in the same way as pre-pandemic. Instead, consumers allocate almost 90% of that time to solo activities, including shopping and scrolling on social media.

Don't Miss:

For example, nearly 40% of German, U.K., and U.S. consumers surveyed reported using grocery delivery in the previous week. And over one-third of consumers across all four of these regions identify Amazon or Taobao as their go-to shopping destination for all their needs. Unsurprisingly, food delivery's share of global food service spending has risen from 9% in 2019 to 21% in 2024.

With people spending more and more time online, digital platforms are unquestionably influencing consumers' purchase journeys. The survey found that, across markets, there has been an increase in social media use for product research. Around half of the surveyed consumers in emerging markets, such as India, research products on social media before making a purchase. And 29% of surveyed consumers in Germany, the U.K., and the U.S., also say that they've purchased a brand that they learned about through social media.

Trending: Forget Flipping Houses—This Fund Lets You Invest in Home Equity Like Wall Street Does

COVID has also changed how consumers define value. For consumers today, value means time saved, ease of use, and how well something supports the lifestyle of being at home but still connected. This means that, to stay competitive, brands and retailers must learn to adapt to consumer behavior that expects digital integration and demands seamless transitions between home, online and brand experience.

Read Next:

Wall Street's $12B Real Estate Manager Is Opening Its Doors to Individual Investors — Without the Crowdfunding Middlemen

From Chipotle to Red Bull, Top Brands Are Already Building With Modern Mill's Tree-Free Wood Alternative — Here's How You Can Invest Too

Image: Shutterstock