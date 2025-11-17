Her Husband Insists On Moving In His 47-Year-Old Unemployed Son And His 60-Year-Old Husband Into The House. She'll Walk Out If It Happens

A woman turned to Reddit’s r/AITAH community recently to ask if she was wrong for telling her husband she would leave him if he moved his grown son and the son's husband into their home.

She says both men—her 47-year-old stepson and his 60-year-old husband—are unemployed, have no income, and were recently kicked out of her husband's ex-wife's home. Without consulting her, her husband promised the couple a place to stay.

“I told my husband in so many words that he can either have his son in his house or a wife and partner to grow old with,” she wrote. “He just says he cannot see his son turned out in the streets.”

Reddit Rallies Behind Her

The response was overwhelmingly supportive of the woman. Thousands of people agreed she wasn't wrong for setting boundaries in her own home, especially when dealing with two adults who have shown no desire to be financially independent.

“No one wants unemployed adults mooching in their home,” one top comment read, receiving over 4,500 upvotes.

Another person pointed out the long-term risk: “Once they move in, they will never leave and you and your husband will have to support them for the rest of your natural life.”

Others shared horror stories about similar experiences with freeloading relatives who overstayed their welcome for years. One commenter described a relative who moved in “just until I get back on my feet.” Eight years later, they were still there.

Financial And Legal Impact

Plenty of commenters told her to talk to a divorce lawyer and get her finances in order, fast. They warned that walking out before officially separating could mess with her ability to claim her share of the house or assets.

“DO NOT LEAVE! Get a good divorce attorney, file for divorce and force the sale of the house,” one person advised. Another added, “Start separating out your finances. Open up a bank account in a different bank.”

Some pointed out the husband’s behavior is especially alarming. “He didn't ask you, discuss with you, mention it to you. At all. Until after the fact,” someone said. “These two leeches will bleed you dry.”

Many emphasized that bringing anyone into a home should be a “two yes, one no” situation–if either spouse disagrees, the answer should be no.

Why Aren't They Working?

Commenters questioned why two able-bodied men in their 40s and 60s weren't working. “Are they disabled?” asked one. Another said, “If they are fit and able, they can work at a gas station and earn enough to rent a one-bedroom or an efficiency for themselves.”

Someone else wrote, “What an insane way for them to be living at 47 and 60. Like… get your sh*t together 25-35 years ago.”

Despite some suggesting it was harsh to make a husband choose between his wife and his son, most agreed that the woman’s decision was a matter of self-respect.

“You deserve to enjoy your home, not be stressed out by incompatibility,” one person commented. “You have every right to set boundaries and not shift them.”

And as one person put it bluntly: “There are no bums without sponsors.”

Image: Shutterstock