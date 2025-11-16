'What I'm Doing Is Not Working,' Says Dave Ramsey, Urging A 20-Year-Old Walmart Worker Making $20 An Hour And Facing $7K In Debt To 'Change'

An anonymous writer from Arkansas told "The Ramsey Show" they earn $20 an hour working overnight at Walmart and struggle to manage money, and personal finance expert Dave Ramsey said he could relate.

In a letter read on air by Ramsey's daughter and co-host Rachel Cruze, the writer said they often borrow from future paychecks, use cash-advance apps to get by, and spend much of their income eating out. They also revealed owing $3,000 on a credit card and $4,000 to the IRS.

"If I was disciplined with my money, I wouldn't be in this spot," they wrote. "I'm 27, and I need to get my stuff together."

Clear Message On Debt

Ramsey said that recognizing the issue was already progress. "When you recognize a problem, 90% of the problem is solved," he said.

He compared the writer's financial struggle to his own experience during the COVID-19 pandemic, when he said he ate "every donut and every fish within 50 miles" and eventually realized his choices had led to weight gain.

"I had to change my negative behaviors that were giving me negative results," Ramsey said, and he explained that money works the same way: Earning more, spending less, and planning where each dollar goes before it's spent are what build control.

Change Comes From Discipline

The first step to transformation, according to Ramsey, is acknowledging that "what I'm doing is not working." He told the writer that breakthroughs come when behavior changes.

Cruze urged the writer to meal-plan instead of dining out. "Plan what you're going to eat for breakfast, lunch, and dinner," she said, adding that meals don't have to be elaborate, just affordable and consistent.

Ramsey referenced a couple who'd recently appeared on the show who earned $170,000 and paid off $289,000 in debt by taking homemade lunches to work.

He said the path to discipline begins with identity: "I am not a person that borrows money … I am a person that takes their lunch to work."

Cruze added that change often feels uncomfortable because "what's normal feels safe," even when it keeps people stuck.

Shifting Habits, Not Just Numbers

Ramsey urged the writer to create a written budget before each paycheck and find ways to boost income through extra hours or a higher-paying job.

He compared financial change to fitness, saying real results come when effort outweighs comfort. "I'm going to be the one that doesn't eat a donut … because I want a different result," he said.

"No discipline seems pleasant at the time, but it yields a harvest of righteousness." Ramsey added that most people don't exercise because it's fun — they do it because it works, just as budgeting strengthens financial habits over time.

