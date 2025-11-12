Rapper Cardi B Is Calling Out Poor Trump Voters Saying He Was 'Never For Y'all Poor Mother-F-kers' As 40 Million Lose Food Stamps

Poor voters who supported President Donald Trump were the target of criticism from rapper Cardi B, who said the president never represented their interests.

Her comments came as millions of Americans have lost access to food-stamp benefits amid a federal government shutdown and a legal fight over the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Strong Words Directed At Poor Voters

During an Instagram Live session recently, Cardi B addressed voters across racial and economic lines who believed Trump would improve their financial situation.

Millions Lose Food Assistance Amid Shutdown

Federal funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program remains uncertain as the shutdown continues. States were instructed to cut November SNAP benefits to 50%, a move affecting about 40 million Americans who rely on the program. Food banks across the country are struggling to keep up with demand.

"To the families going through this, this is not a natural crisis," Houston Food Bank President Brian Greene said. "We as a society are doing this. We don't have to be doing this. I'm sorry you're going through that."

Meanwhile, a federal judge in Rhode Island ordered the Trump administration on Nov. 6 to fully fund November SNAP benefits. Some states issued at least partial payments before the ruling was challenged, but the administration appealed, and the Supreme Court issued an emergency stay blocking full disbursements and sent the case back to a lower court.

After the Supreme Court's emergency stay, the U.S. Department of Agriculture told states to "immediately undo" any steps taken to issue full November benefits, warning that failure to comply could result in canceled federal funding or liability for overpayments.

A lower court held a hearing on the case Monday.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended the stay on the payment of SNAP benefits until late Thursday.

Some governors, including Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, said they would not claw back funds from residents who already received them.

The 33-year-old argued that Trump's policies favored the wealthy and ignored low-income Americans, claiming that even millionaires were considered "poor" by his standards.

Political Backdrop And Her Voting Pivot

Cardi B told Rolling Stone in May 2024 that she planned to sit out the presidential election, expressing frustration with both parties. She said, "I don't f**k with both of y'all n**gas," referring to former President Joe Biden and Trump.

Although she had previously seen Trump as a major threat, Cardi B said she has been deeply disappointed with Biden's leadership, pointing to rising living costs, low wages, and what she described as a sense of betrayal in how the government handled both domestic and foreign issues.

Nevertheless, she later changed course, endorsing former Vice President Kamala Harris and appearing with her at a Milwaukee rally ahead of the election. After Harris lost, Cardi B posted an Instagram letter in November last year, thanking her for inspiring "my daughters and women across the country that anything is possible."

