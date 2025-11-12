While 69% of Women Rate Their Financial Literacy As 'Good,' They Are Disproportionately Affected by Financial Stress Compared to Men, Survey Shows

Though 69% of women rate their financial literacy as good, they were more likely than men to report poorer overall financial health, according to the financial wellbeing platform Nudge Global's recent survey. Also, the survey found that nearly twice as many women as men feel ashamed of their finances. And when asked to assess their financial health, a quarter of women rated it as poor or very poor, compared to just 18% of men.

Women also report physical symptoms tied to financial stress at higher rates compared to their male counterparts. The study of more than 11,500 employees across 17 countries found that 31% of women have sleep disruptions, 24% struggle with fatigue and 21% experience migraines due to their money issues.

What Is Causing This Gap?

There are a few possible reasons this gap shows up. One is confidence in navigating change. Women consistently report lower confidence than men when it comes to adapting to financial shocks or shifts. In the U.S., 25% of women say they don't feel confident managing potential shifts in the cost of food, healthcare, housing affordability and social security, compared to 15% of men, according to the survey.

Another reason is how women engage with financial education and resources. While women and men use social media equally to learn about money, men are more likely to use books, online courses and periodicals about finance. Women and men use podcasts and employer-provided education at similar rates, but a concerning 13% of women report having no sources of financial education at all, compared to just 8% of men. In other words, women are still slightly less likely to tap the full range of educational materials available.

So though the majority of women consider themselves financially literate, that doesn't automatically shield them from money stress. Financial education must do more than teach basics. It should also help build confidence in navigating change and address unique stressors women face. That could mean creating financial programs that go beyond theory and actually equip women to negotiate salaries, invest confidently and plan for long-term security even through life's transitions.

Image: Shutterstock