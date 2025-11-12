'Michael Burry Scared Me,' Says 25-Year-Old Who Bought Nvidia Dip For $101—'SOLD IT ALL!!' Over AI Bubble Fears, Now Sitting On Cash Awaiting Crash

He bought Nvidia at $101, rode the AI wave to solid gains, and then dumped everything.

In a post on the Stocks subreddit, a 25-year-old investor said he sold his entire portfolio—including top performers like Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, GOOGL)) —because he's convinced the market is sitting on a ticking time bomb.

"I have SOLD IT ALL because I fear that it might crash because of all the uncertainty and overvaluation," he wrote. Despite gaining around 12% this year, he said the risk felt too high to stay invested.

He blamed inflation, tariffs, unemployment—and one name in particular: Michael Burry.

"Also what Michael Burry did scared me so I kind of followed his lead. Sold, but didn't short."

Burry, the hedge fund manager who rose to fame after predicting the 2008 housing collapse, posted a warning on X in late October:

"Sometimes, we see bubbles. Sometimes, there is something to do about it. Sometimes, the only winning move is not to play."

He didn't mention specific stocks, but SEC filings showed exactly where his bets were placed. His firm, Scion Asset Management, disclosed massive put-option positions against major AI stocks—roughly $186 million in puts on Nvidia and over $900 million on Palantir (NASDAQ:PLTR) . That signaled to many, including this investor, that Burry sees serious downside ahead.

In response, the Reddit user said he liquidated everything, including longtime holdings like Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Realty Income (NYSE:O), and several European stocks. He's now sitting on cash, waiting for a crash that may or may not come.

"If we don't reach April lows again," he said, "maybe I just put my money in a high-yield account or bonds or something."

The responses were fast and blunt.

"This is the definition of panic selling," one user said.

"Bro, you're 25. Market dipped a bit—you will be fine. It's not a crash," another added.

Others emphasized long-term thinking. "You've got enough time to ride out five bubbles," one person wrote. "At 25, I'd be holding long term. If you're planning to retire in your 60s, then little dips and corrections won't matter."

Some challenged the logic altogether. "You sold your assets that make money, took a tax hit, and now it's just sitting in dollars getting eaten by inflation?"

Still, not everyone dismissed the fear. One user acknowledged the uncertainty but urged balance: "Don't let short-term fears spook you out of decades-long gains."

Others pointed out that AI investing and AI technology aren't the same thing. "The tech is real, but the valuations are out of control," one person wrote. "Some of these companies won't survive."

Fear is a natural reaction in markets, especially for younger investors. But making decisions purely out of fear can mean missing the next phase of growth. Warren Buffett has long warned that if short-term volatility makes you panic, the stock market might not be the right fit—and that's fine.

For those who'd rather sleep at night than stress over charts, safer strategies exist. High-yield savings, bonds, and dollar-cost averaging offer more stability. But if emotions are driving every decision, a licensed financial advisor can offer something Reddit can't: a plan.

Image: Shutterstock