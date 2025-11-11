Kim Kardashian Confesses She Spends Roughly 'A Million Dollars' On Beauty — But With A $1.7 Billion Fortune, It's Just Pocket Change

Looking the way the world knows her isn't cheap, SKIMS founder and reality-TV star Kim Kardashian said. She told host Alex Cooper on the "Call Her Daddy” podcast last month that her glam budget can reach almost $1 million a year, driven by hair, makeup, and styling for filming and public appearances.

Beauty Costs And Everyday Prices

Kardashian told Cooper that glam is a regular part of her work, especially while filming her Hulu series, "The Kardashians."

She works with longtime hairstylist Chris Appleton and makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic for shooting, travel, press, and events. According to Kardashian, the yearly amount can land in the six- or seven-figure range when a full calendar year is counted.

Kardashian said she does not have a concept of what certain simple things cost and would like to know the price of basic items, including a carton of milk.

"It could be a million dollars, you know," she said. "I don't think I'd be surprised at that," Cooper replied.

Kardashian also said that if she is filming her show or working on a campaign, the production covers glam costs, and she tries to get it paid through work when possible.

Real Estate Buys And A Fortune To Match

Kardashian's spending goes beyond beauty. She bought the house next door to her Hidden Hills, California, estate for about $7 million as part of her growing compound, TMZ reported. The outlet did not report confirmed plans for the property, so how it will be used remains unclear.

Kardashian's fortune — fueled by SKIMS, brand deals like her partnership with Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY), and other ventures — was reported by Forbes to be about $1.7 billion. With that level of business activity, spending up to $1 million a year on hair sounded like pocket change by comparison.

Met Gala Moment With A $5 Million Dress

Kardashian made headlines at the 2022 Met Gala when she walked the red carpet in an original Marilyn Monroe gown before switching into a replica to protect the fabric.

Ripley's Believe It or Not!, which bought the dress for $4.8 million in 2016, said its representatives supervised fittings, transport, and the short red-carpet appearance.

The brief moment became one of the most widely discussed looks of the night, People reported recently. Kardashian posted on Instagram that she was "so honored to be wearing the iconic dress," marking the first time the garment had been worn in public since Monroe's 1962 performance.

Image: Shutterstock