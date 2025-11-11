Social Security Offices Are Open With Reduced Services As Shutdown Becomes Longest In U.S. History

The federal government shutdown, now the longest in U.S. history, is affecting services across multiple agencies, including the Social Security Administration. While Social Security payments are continuing on schedule, in-person services at local field offices are operating on a reduced basis due to staffing shortages, according to the SSA's website.

Reduced Hours and Staffing Challenges

SSA offices nationwide are remaining open, but many are limiting the services they can provide in person. According to the SSA, local offices will continue to help with benefit applications, appeals, address or direct deposit changes, reports of death, citizenship verification, critical payments, representative payee changes, SSI living arrangements, and issuing Social Security cards.

Other services, such as replacing Medicare cards, updating earnings records, or providing proof of income letters, are currently unavailable in-person. Beneficiaries can still access these services online through a my Social Security account.

An SSA employee told Federal News Network that field offices in Port Angeles, Washington, and Juneau, Alaska, experienced temporary closures or delayed openings due to staffing shortages.

One SSA spokesperson confirmed to Federal News Network that two field offices were closed Monday, though one reopened the following day. Across the country, the SSA has more than 1,250 field offices, and closures or reduced hours are limited to a small number of locations.

Tracking Absences

SSA staff continue to work during the shutdown without pay, with the exception of over 6,000 employees who are furloughed under the SSA's shutdown contingency plan.

One employee, who spoke anonymously to Federal News Network, said their office now records staff absences daily, which have peaked at over 20% on certain days. Most offices, the employee said, see an average absence rate of around 15%.

"Dedicated Social Security Administration employees continue to serve our nation's seniors and most vulnerable populations during the Democrat government shutdown," the SSA spokesperson told Federal News Network.

Planning Your Visit

To avoid frustration, the SSA recommends checking its website for the current status of local offices before visiting. Some offices are only offering services by appointment or are temporarily closed.

Even with reduced in-person services, Social Security and Supplemental Security Income payments will continue without interruption. Most beneficiaries can also manage routine tasks such as address changes, card replacement, and proof of benefits online. If you need in-person help, it is strongly advised to schedule an appointment in advance.

Broader Impact of the Shutdown

The government shutdown is affecting other agencies as well. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy recently told reporters that air traffic controllers, also working without pay, may cause "mass chaos" if staffing shortages worsen. And on Wednesday, Duffy said that he would order a 10% cut in flights at 40 major U.S. airports, according to media reports.

Federal employees, including those furloughed, may receive back pay once the shutdown ends, though discussions over automatic pay remain ongoing. As this situation continues, beneficiaries and federal employees alike are navigating the uncertainty while services operate at a limited capacity.

Image: Imagn