Suze Orman Says 'Everyone Should Absolutely' Own Bitcoin But Adds One Catch… 'You Gotta Be OK With Losing That Money' In Case She's Wrong

Suze Orman isn't exactly the type you'd expect to cozy up to crypto. Known for her no-nonsense takes on debt, emergency funds, and long-term security, she's spent decades urging Americans to build wealth with good old-fashioned discipline. But now? She's telling people to buy Bitcoin—yes, Bitcoin.

"Everybody should absolutely have exposure to bitcoin," Orman told CNBC last year. That's not a maybe. That's not a someday. That's an absolutely.

Of course, in classic Suze style, there's a catch. "But in case I'm wrong—and I've been wrong—you gotta be OK with losing that money," she added. "So put as much money in there as you're OK losing."

It's a stance that sticks out—especially when you stack it against the big-name naysayers. Charlie Munger once called crypto "disgusting," "the stupidest investment," and likened it to trading "turds." Warren Buffett went further, famously calling Bitcoin "rat poison squared" and insisting it had "no value" and would end badly. Dave Ramsey, meanwhile, dismisses crypto as a glorified gamble with no place in any serious financial strategy.

But Orman sees something different. Not in the fundamentals. Not in the blockchain. But in the cultural energy around it. Specifically, the energy coming from younger generations.

"As younger people make more money and mature, [bitcoin] will be one of their investments of choice, and that will cause it to go up," she said. "I don't think it will ever be a currency or a store of value. But because the younger generation has a fascination with it—and you see the energy—a whole lot of people having interest in it, eventually it could very well catch fire."

In other words, she's not suggesting Bitcoin is the next dollar or a new gold standard. She's suggesting that mass interest—especially from young people with growing earning power—could be enough to push prices higher over time. Not because it's a perfect asset, but because enough people believe in it.

That mindset lines up with something Mark Cuban said a few years ago: treat crypto like a "Hail Mary." His advice? Invest up to 10% of your portfolio if you're adventurous, but consider that money gone. "You've got to pretend you already lost your money," he told Vanity Fair at the time.

It's a familiar refrain among the more open-minded finance veterans: maybe crypto has potential, but don't put in more than you can emotionally afford to see disappear.

And that's really the point. Suze Orman isn't promising Bitcoin will make anyone rich. She's not saying it's safe. She's not saying it's smart. She's just saying it might work—and if it doesn't, you'd better not be devastated.

So if you're tempted by the crypto headlines, the TikToks, or the stories of overnight millionaires, it's not about fear or FOMO. It's about whether you can handle the risk.

And if you're not sure? It's probably time to speak to a licensed financial advisor—before you hit "buy." Because as Orman herself made crystal clear, "I've been wrong"—and even Bitcoin needs a backup plan.

Image: Shutterstock