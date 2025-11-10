NBA Legend Shaq Says 'I Would Lose Almost Every Time' When He Invested, Then Adopted Jeff Bezos's Rule and 'I Quadrupled What I'm Worth'

Shaquille O'Neal has made a career out of thinking big—on and off the court. But when it came to investing, even the 7-foot-1 superstar admits he didn't always get it right. "When I first started investing it was all for monetary purposes only," O'Neal told Forbes in 2020. "You could tell me anything and if it sounded good, I would invest, so I would lose almost every time."

It's not exactly what fans expect to hear from a man whose net worth now hovers around $500 million. But early missteps taught O'Neal something he couldn't learn from an MBA or a highlight reel.

His turning point came in Las Vegas, at the Consumer Electronics Show—of all places—where he met Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. "He said that he invests in things that are going to change people's lives," O'Neal recalled. "And I said, you know what, I'm gonna start doing that. And when I did that, every time I invest in something it works."

That shift, he said, changed everything. "I heard Jeff Bezos say one time [that] he makes his investments based on if it's going to change people's lives," O'Neal told The Wall Street Journal in 2019. "Once I started doing that strategy, I think I probably quadrupled what I'm worth."

The logic is simple, but the mindset runs deep. O'Neal began putting money into companies that solved real problems, not just those promising quick gains. His stakes in Google and Ring are among his most famous wins, but the common thread isn't tech—it's people. From early-stage startups to food chains, O'Neal looks for impact. If a business improves someone's day-to-day life, he's interested.

And it fits his personality. Despite his towering presence and multi-million-dollar endorsements, O'Neal has always been quick to credit others and stay curious. He earned his doctorate in education, speaks openly about personal growth, and makes a point of giving back—whether it's covering a stranger's jewelry bill or donating to kids in need. The same humility that keeps him grounded also keeps him learning.

In a sense, his investing philosophy mirrors his outlook on life: smart, steady, and focused on helping others rise. The NBA champion who once admitted to chasing shiny opportunities now filters every decision through one question—will it make lives better?

That's a mindset anyone can borrow, even if they don't have a multimillion-dollar portfolio. When considering investments, whether in the stock market or a local business, it's worth asking whether the product or service truly adds value to people's lives. Companies that improve convenience, safety, health, or connectivity often have lasting staying power.

Of course, every investor's situation is different, and past performance—even Shaq's—is no guarantee of future success. Consulting a financial advisor can help tailor decisions to your own goals and risk tolerance. But O'Neal's story offers a useful reminder: chasing profits alone rarely leads to sustained success.

It's hard not to admire a man who went from losing "almost every time" to quadrupling his net worth by focusing on impact instead of impulse. Shaq may have learned from Bezos, but his approach carries a signature move all its own—one part generosity, one part curiosity, and a whole lot of follow-through.

