Dave Ramsey Caller Says 'I Think I Did a Bit of a Boo Boo' After Honoring Wife's Dying Wish—Now He's Getting Remarried & Wants $400K Back From Kids

On "The Ramsey Show," a caller from Ohio laid out one of the most uncomfortable financial dilemmas you'll ever hear: "I think I did a bit of a boo-boo, Dave."

That "boo-boo"? Giving away 50% of his fully paid-off $800,000 home to his kids—$400,000 in equity—based on his late wife's dying wish. Now that he's getting remarried and planning to sell the house, he wants to know: can I undo it?

Short answer? Legally, no.

"I wasn't really in my right mind, and I signed it," he admitted. His wife, who died of ovarian cancer, had wanted to leave their teenage daughter and college-aged son a financial legacy. So in the fog of grief, he added them to the deed via a quitclaim, handing over 25% each.

Now, with the home listed and multiple buyers circling, the kids stand to pocket $200,000 apiece. The dad—who's planning a fresh start with a new partner in Atlanta—says he's worried the sudden windfall will teach the wrong lesson. "It's not going to teach them the right things," he said. "I feel like it's going to be a problem for them rather than a blessing."

He floated the idea of persuading them to sign the equity back.

That's when Dave Ramsey cut to the chase: "If you can persuade them without them thinking their dad's a dog, that's the issue."

Ramsey made it clear—there's no legal route to reverse the transfer. "You can't go in before the judge and go, ‘Your Honor, we want you to reverse this because I really wasn't thinking clearly.' That one won't work." He added, "I think they got the money, dude. I think you screwed up."

The caller asked outright, "Is it wrong for me to persuade them and get counsel to reverse that?"

That's when co-host Ken Coleman stepped in with the bigger picture: "Do you want your kids thinking that you're greedy? That's the risk."

The dad answered quickly: "No, absolutely not."

Ramsey suggested an alternative approach—spin it. "If you all don't want me to handle this for you, because it was your mother's dying wish, I understand that. I really think it's unwise for you to get $200,000 as 18 years old. I'm your dad. I love you. And I think it's gonna be a problem for you rather than a blessing. But I'm not going to go back on my word."

At that point, the emotional tension was clear. "You're fighting with angels," Ramsey said, referring to the moral weight of honoring a late mother's final wishes.

The caller tried to clarify: he wasn't trying to take all the money back, just rethink the decision. But with the kids "pretty bound and determined to get this money," and no quitclaim reversal in sight, Ramsey left him with this: "You are going to step in a relationship hole here—and rightly so."

The advice was sharp but fair: the money's theirs. You gave it away. Unless they willingly hand it back, you're stuck. And no financial planner can salvage a broken relationship.

Sometimes, the biggest cost of a financial mistake isn't in dollars. It's in trust.

