Grant Cardone Says Baby Boomers Should 'Quit Acting Old And Being Tired'—Urges Them To Learn AI, Crypto, And 'Get Back To Working Again'

When most people hear "retirement," they think beach chairs, slow mornings, maybe a bucket list cruise. But for real estate investor and 10X evangelist Grant Cardone, that's not just outdated — it's dangerous.

In an interview with Kiplinger published last week, Cardone took direct aim at baby boomers. "The greatest generation of workers in history, the baby boomer, needs to learn new things and get back to working again," he said. "You will live longer than you imagined with nothing to do."

His point wasn't about age—it was about attitude. And it wasn't a casual observation either. Cardone, who built his empire on bold takes and big bets, is urging boomers to rethink the entire retirement blueprint: forget slowing down, it's time to speed up.

"Quit acting old and being tired and get back to learning new skills," he added. "Elderly care, fundraising, AI, crypto and social media are all skill sets that can benefit you."

Yes, he said AI and crypto. Cardone isn't telling boomers to go back to bagging groceries. He's telling them to get digitally literate, financially relevant, and technologically fluent. In his view, TikTok, ChatGPT, and the blockchain aren't for Gen Z — they're tools boomers can learn and leverage, whether for side income, business ventures, or simply staying plugged in.

And he's not alone in sounding the alarm. While the average U.S. life expectancy hovers just under 80, Census-based forecasts predict a quadrupling of centenarians by 2054. Translation: if you retire at 65, you might still have 30 or even 40 years ahead—and Cardone thinks many people are grossly underprepared for what that really means.

Financially, socially, psychologically—it's a long time to sit still.

"The government is going to push retirement ages further out because we all know Social Security is broke," Cardone told Kiplinger. He's referring to the looming 2033 deadline, when the Social Security trust fund is projected to be depleted. That reality, combined with longer lifespans, makes traditional retirement plans look more like wishful thinking.

Cardone's proposed fix? Keep working—but not in the old-fashioned sense. He's pushing boomers to adapt, not retreat. From launching a YouTube channel to freelancing online, learning how blockchain works, or consulting based on decades of experience—there are more pathways than ever to keep earning and stay engaged.

And the underlying message isn't just about money. It's about identity. Purpose. Relevance. In a world moving faster than ever, Cardone is betting that the boomers who win won't be the ones who coast—they'll be the ones who evolve.

So if your retirement plan was to disconnect, he's got one word for you: reboot.

