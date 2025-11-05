'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Robert Kiyosaki Says Baby Boomers Will Be 'Toast' Because Their 'Flimsy 401(k)s' Can't Survive The 'Biggest Bubble' In History

Robert Kiyosaki hasn't gone quiet — he's gone louder. "The Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author is still sounding the same alarm he issued nearly two years ago, only now the countdown feels closer, and the language more severe.

Back in March 2024, Kiyosaki took to X with a blunt warning:

"BABY BOOMERS BUST. Tragically biggest bubble in history will wipe out baby boomers because Boomers are the first generation with flimsy 401ks. Stock market set to crash. Time to get real is now. Buy real assets: gold, silver, Bitcoin before the biggest bubble in history goes bust."

More than a year later, that message hasn't changed — it's just gotten louder. Last week, he posted again on X:

"MASSIVE CRASH BEGININING: Millions will be wiped out. Protect yourself. Silver, gold, Bitcoin, Ethereum investors will protect you. Take care."

And in another post from October, Kiyosaki added a darker twist:

"REMINDER: I predicted the biggest crash in world history was coming in my book Rich Dad's Prophecy. That crash will happen this year. Baby Boom Retirements are going to be wiped out. Many boomers will be homeless or living in their kids basement. Sad."

In 2023, he was already laying the groundwork. In a December post, Kiyosaki predicted the S&P 500 would soon "toast millions of 401ks and IRAs." He also reminded followers of earlier forecasts that had once been mocked — including his 2008 call on Lehman Brothers, and his March 2023 warning on Credit Suisse, which he told Fox Business host Neil Cavuto just before the bank collapsed.

And woven into all of it was a callback to his original message from "Rich Dad Poor Dad," published back in 1997: "Savers are losers." A phrase he says still applies today, especially in what he sees as a rigged financial system where "the government is stealing our wealth via our money."

Same Warning, Different Year

Kiyosaki's message reads like a loop: boomers' retirements are in danger, traditional savings vehicles like 401(k)s are too fragile to survive a downturn, and only hard assets — gold, silver, Bitcoin, and now Ethereum — offer real protection.

It's the same story he's been telling for years. But since March 2024, parts of it have found traction.

Gold surged to all-time highs above $4,000 an ounce in 2025. Silver jumped over 40% year-over-year. Bitcoin broke past $100,000 and Ethereum climbed above $3,000. Anyone who followed Kiyosaki into these trades a year ago would be sitting on sizable gains — at least on paper.

But the broader crash he keeps forecasting hasn't arrived. The S&P 500 has seen bouts of volatility in 2025 but remains well above its 2024 levels. 401(k) balances have taken hits from inflation and market swings, but most baby boomers haven't seen their retirements "wiped out."

Credibility or Broken Clock?

Kiyosaki's core idea — that people should diversify out of paper assets and into real stores of value — resonates with a certain crowd. The government is deep in debt. Inflation has eaten into purchasing power. Boomers are retiring in a system that feels less stable than it once did.

But his language rarely leaves room for nuance. He doesn't hedge, he warns. And he's been doing it for a long time.

Critics say the constant crash calls serve more as brand than forecast. Supporters argue he's just early — that the bubble he sees really is inflating, and when it bursts, few will be ready.

So far, the "flimsy 401(k)s" haven't collapsed. But the assets Kiyosaki keeps pointing to — gold, silver, crypto — have outperformed much of the traditional market. Whether that vindicates his prophecy or just highlights his persistence may depend on what happens next.

Image: Shutterstock