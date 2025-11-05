You Pay $1,800 For A Fridge – But Now It's Showing You Ads: Has Samsung Gone Too Far?

Smart appliances were supposed to make life easier — not turn into billboards. But that's what some Samsung refrigerator owners are discovering as the company rolls out a pilot program adding ads to its Family Hub smart fridges.

What's Changing on Samsung's Smart Fridges

Samsung confirmed that certain Family Hub refrigerators in the U.S. are receiving a software update that enables "curated advertisements" on their Cover Screens when the display is idle.

The ads appear on specific themes — including Weather, Color, and Daily Board — while other options, such as Art and Gallery, remain ad-free. Samsung says the ads can be dismissed, and once dismissed, the same ad won't reappear during that campaign.

The company describes the update as part of its effort in "enhancing everyday value" for customers, according to Android Authority. The pilot currently applies to U.S. models equipped with the Family Hub feature, typically priced between $1,800 and $3,500.

What the Ads Look Like — and How They Work

The new ads appear through a rotating widget that cycles every 10 seconds among four screens: news, calendar, weather, and "curated advertisements," according to The Verge. The widget sits at the bottom of the fridge's large touch display, much like a smartphone home screen.

Users can swipe between screens or disable ads entirely through the fridge's settings by toggling off "Advertisements."

Shane Higby, head of Home Appliance Business at Samsung Electronics America, told The Verge that the pilot began rolling out in late October and initially features Samsung's own products — such as water filters or appliance care services. However, Higby said "future promotions will depend on the feedback and insights gained from the program," leaving the door open for third-party advertisers.

Consumers Push Back: ‘It's the F***ing Fridge!'

Reaction online has been swift and intense. On Instagram, podcast hosts Steve Dangle and Adam Wylde mocked the rollout, reading Samsung's statement aloud before Dangle shouted: "An ad on the fridge in my house? Count your goddamn days. I’m old enough to remember owning things. Remember that? Remember owning things? Why is there an ad on my fridge? Do I own the fridge?"

Wylde continued reading a statement from Samsung about strengthening everyday value when Dangle shot back, "Die in a fire. Are you joking?…It's the f***ing fridge!"

Over on Reddit, users in the r/samsung community voiced similar outrage when screenshots of the update appeared online. One commenter wrote, "As soon as I saw a fridge with a screen on it, I knew they would try to put ads. Not surprising." Another added, "Anything with a screen and an internet connection has the potential for a future update to add ads."

Others criticized the move as out of touch. "Wow, those few cents they earn from ads will really make back the millions they've lost from the poor reputation Samsung appliances have gotten over the past decade," one user said.

Another user laid out a potential scenario for the future of refrigerator ads. "Could you imagine wanting to grab milk for your coffee, but you need to wait for a 10-second ad to finish before the door unlocks?" they wrote.

Samsung's Response — and What's Next

"The refrigerator is already a daily hub, and we're testing a responsible, user-controlled way to make that space more helpful," Higby told The Verge. Samsung says it plans to use customer feedback from service channels and social media to guide the program's future.

The company has not confirmed whether ads will expand beyond the Family Hub line, though executives have previously discussed a "Screens Everywhere" strategy — adding connected displays to more appliances, from washers to wall ovens.

For now, only the larger Family Hub models with 21.5- and 32-inch screens in the U.S. are affected. Smaller screens and other smart appliances are not included — at least for now.

As smart homes evolve, the question for consumers may soon be: how connected do we really want our kitchens to be, and what are we willing to see on screen while we make breakfast?

Image: Shutterstock