Couple With $2M In Investments And Several Paid Off Rental Properties Asks Suze Orman When To Withdraw Social Security

Deciding when to claim Social Security is rarely just a numbers game — even for retirees who've built a strong financial foundation. For one couple with $2 million in investments and several paid-off rental properties, the decision was complicated by health concerns, loss, and uncertainty about the future.

When they turned to Suze Orman for guidance, the personal finance expert offered advice that balanced both financial strategy and real-life perspective.

A Comfortable Financial Picture — With Complicating Factors

Rhonda, a listener on Orman's "Women & Money" podcast, wrote in to ask about the best time to start collecting Social Security. She and her husband are retired, ages 62 and 63, and live comfortably on income from their investments and rental properties.

But Rhonda's letter shared more than just numbers. Her husband has long struggled with high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and a history of smoking and drinking. She also revealed a heartbreaking detail — their 17-year-old son passed away several years ago, a loss that has deeply affected her husband's emotional health and led to ongoing depression.

Given his health issues, Rhonda wondered if it would make sense to start drawing her smaller Social Security benefit early, even though they don't need the money right now.

Orman's Advice: Don't Rush to Claim

Orman began her response by acknowledging the family's loss and the pain that still lingers. Then she turned to the financial question at hand.

While it might seem logical to claim benefits early given her husband's health, Orman advised against it. "People just because they have high blood pressure, they drink, they smoke, they do all the things that you think should kill them — sometimes they will live longer than you," she said.

Because the couple's finances are stable, Orman said that Rhonda should wait until her full retirement age of 67 to claim her benefit. Taking Social Security before that age results in a permanent reduction in monthly payments — a penalty that, in this case, Orman says isn't worth the trade-off.

A Strategic Move for the Future

Orman also spoke about the importance of survivor benefits. If Rhonda's husband waits until 70 to claim his benefit, his monthly payment will be higher. If he passes away first, Rhonda would then inherit his full, increased benefit — providing greater long-term financial security.

"I would withdraw my Social Security, but not before the age of 67," Orman said. "Hopefully, he will make it till he's 70, and he should wait till he's 70 because you'll just take it over at that point in time, which will be a whole lot higher."

The Takeaway

For retirees with strong investments or passive income, delaying Social Security often makes the most sense. Waiting allows benefits to grow, maximizes survivor payments, and provides flexibility down the road.

As Orman reminded her listener, the right time to claim isn't just about today's health or income — it's about securing tomorrow's stability.

