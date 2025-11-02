He Forgot To Cancel His Lottery Subscription — Then Won $166K, Saying 'Thank God For Just Being Lazy And Really Silly'

A man from near Bristol, England, won £125,000 ($166,559) earlier this month after forgetting to cancel his People's Postcode Lottery ticket.

James Adams, 31, said his fiancée asked him to stop the payments because they were saving for their wedding, but he never got around to it. That forgotten direct debit paid off when his postcode was one of eight that shared a £1 million prize in last month's draw, according to the People's Postcode Lottery.

Lazy Mistake Turns Into Lucky Win

The graphic designer said he planned to cancel the subscription a few months earlier but didn't follow through. "I was going to stop doing it three months ago, then forgot," he told the People's Postcode Lottery. "Thank God for just being lazy and really silly. Incompetence pays off!"

His fiancée, Rohanna Coulthard, said she was surprised by his decision to play but ultimately felt relieved that he forgot. "Thank goodness he didn't. I wouldn't be doing too great and probably not be very well," she told the People's Postcode Lottery.

Shared Fortune Across Kingswood

Adams was one of eight Kingswood neighbors who each won £125,000 in the lottery's Millionaire Street Prize, which gives £1 million to players in the same postcode.

After the surprise win, Coulthard laughed as she reflected on her fiancé's forgotten subscription, saying, "But here we are, I forgive him."

The couple, who are planning to marry in June, said the win came at the perfect time. It eased the pressure on their wedding savings and gave them an early reason to celebrate together.

A Win For The Community

The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription-based lottery in the U.K. where players in the same postcode share winnings. At least 30% of every ticket price goes to charity, and more than £1.5 billion has been raised for good causes to date, according to the lottery.

Image: Shutterstock