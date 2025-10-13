Doug Lebda, Founder And CEO Of LendingTree, Dies In ATV Accident

Doug Lebda, the visionary founder and CEO of Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE), tragically passed away on Oct. 12, 2025, at the age of 55, following an all-terrain vehicle accident at his family farm in North Carolina, according to Associated Press.

Born in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, Lebda graduated from Bucknell University and earned an MBA from the University of Virginia's Darden School of Business. In 1996, he founded LendingTree, inspired by his own frustrating mortgage experience.

The company revolutionized the financial services industry by allowing consumers to compare loan offers from multiple lenders, empowering them to make informed decisions. Under his leadership, LendingTree went public in 2000 and expanded its offerings to include credit cards, insurance and personal loans.

In 2010, Lebda co-founded Tykoon, a platform designed to teach children about money management.

Lebda is survived by his wife, Megan, and their three daughters, Rachel, Abby and Sophia. In a heartfelt tribute, Megan described her husband as "an amazing man with a heart so big it seemed to have room for everyone he met." She expressed gratitude for the global outpouring of support and emphasized that Doug's legacy would continue through the company he built and the lives he touched, according to People.com.

LendingTree's board of directors and leadership team have pledged to honor Lebda's vision and continue his mission of simplifying financial decisions for consumers. Chief Operating Officer Scott Peyree has been appointed as the new CEO, and Steve Ozonian will serve as chairman of the board, stated Barron’s.

Shares of Charlotte, North Carolina-based LendingTree fell more than 3% by afternoon trading on Monday.

Photo via LendingTree