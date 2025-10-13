Yes, Social Security Checks Are Still Going Out During The Shutdown — But Don't Count On Quick Help From The SSA

Amidst the current government shutdown that began Oct. 1, plenty of questions arise — especially for retirees and others who rely on Social Security payments to make ends meet.

The good news: even with much of the federal government closed, monthly Social Security and Supplemental Security Income checks should continue to go out as scheduled. But that doesn't mean it's business as usual at the Social Security Administration.

Why Your Social Security Payments Are Safe

Social Security benefits are considered mandatory spending, meaning their funding doesn't depend on Congress passing a new budget each year. That makes them one of the few federal programs insulated from political gridlock.

"The system hasn't missed a payment in its entire 90-year history and won't start now," Max Richtman, CEO of the National Committee to Preserve Social Security & Medicare, told CBS News.

In a statement on its website, the SSA confirmed that both Social Security and SSI payments "will continue with no change in payment dates" during the shutdown. Recipients born between the 1st and 10th of the month will receive payments on Oct. 8, those born between the 11th and 20th on Oct. 15, and those born later in the month on Oct. 22, according to the SSA benefits schedule.

What Could Be Delayed or Unavailable

While the checks will keep coming, the shutdown still affects day-to-day operations at the SSA. In the event of a government shutdown, roughly 6,200 agency employees — about 10% of its workforce — would be on furlough, leaving fewer staff to handle administrative tasks, according to an SSA contingency plan document.

According to the agency's contingency plan, the following services may be on hold until funding resumes:

Benefit verifications

Corrections or updates to earnings records

Processing of overpayments

Replacement of Medicare cards

Responses to Freedom of Information Act requests

These service slowdowns mean that while your benefits are secure, getting assistance with paperwork or proof-of-income documentation could take longer than usual.

COLA Announcement Likely Delayed

Another ripple effect of the shutdown: the annual cost-of-living adjustment announcement may be delayed. The SSA typically announces the COLA in mid-October after the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases the September consumer price index.

But with BLS operations paused, that key inflation data hasn't been released. As a result, millions of retirees may have to wait longer to learn how much their 2026 benefits will increase.

"This is pivotal for many, especially in times like these when inflationary pressures play such a key role in affordability," Alex Beene, a financial literacy instructor at the University of Tennessee at Martin, told Newsweek. "Any delay to the announcement could produce headaches for beneficiaries wanting to outline what their cost of living would be in 2026."

The Bottom Line

Social Security payments remain protected — even in a prolonged government shutdown. But those who need to contact the SSA for help, replace a Medicare card, or confirm benefit details may need to be patient.

"The real risk isn't the announcement, it's the processing," Michael Ryan, a finance expert and founder of MichaelRyanMoney.com, told Newsweek. "If a shutdown drags past January, you might see delays in new benefit applications or appeals. But your monthly check? That's protected mandatory spending."

For now, retirees can rest easy knowing that their Social Security income will keep arriving — even if Washington can't seem to agree on much else.

Image: Imagn Images