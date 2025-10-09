'This Cycle Is Destroying My Mental Health' — Payday Loan Sinks Borrower Into 'Deep Financial Trouble'

A recent Reddit post detailing a devastating financial situation sheds light on the crushing reality of the payday loan cycle.

A Reddit user who filed a consumer proposal to reset their finances revealed they have since accrued more than 24 high-interest payday-style loans with bi-weekly payments that now total more than double their bi-weekly income.

They found themselves in this situation because each time a payment was do, they took out a new loan to cover it, making the situation worse.

Payments are about $3,200 every two weeks, but the payday loan borrower only brings home $1,950 during that timeframe. They also must pay $800 in rent, a $190 car payment and $260 in insurance each month.

"This cycle is destroying my mental health," they wrote. "This has been incredibly hard, and I know I've made some bad decisions out of desperation."

The poster's experience is a painful example of what financial experts call the "debt trap," a key characteristic of high-interest, short-term borrowing like payday loans.

Payday loans are notorious for their high cost. While the loans are typically short-term, the annual percentage rate is staggering, often averaging 391% and sometimes exceeding 600%, according to InCharge Debt Solutions.

Payday loans can eat into a significant portion of the borrower's paycheck, often around one-third. If they can't afford to repay their initial loan, they might only pay the fees due and roll the loan into a new one with more fees, according to deptexpert.

The Reddit community's suggestions for the payday loan borrower ranged from paying for everything in cash to seeking help getting a second job.

"Pay cash for everything is a strategy I've been using to get back on top," one commenter posted. "The realization that you will actually RUN OUT OF MONEY is a sobering way to motivate you to take back control."

Another suggested seeking help through Catholic Charities, which has a program to help people get out of debt.

"They will help arrange a loan with a bank or credit union with normal interest rates, not payday interest rates," they wrote. "You do have to pay it back, but it can help you get out of the cycle you are in."

And of course, several users said the original poster should drastically cut expenses.

"Stop spending money. pay rent, your car payment and utilities. no eating out. no doordash no ubers. You need to grocery shop and eat what you buy," another commenter wrote. "If you have a vice, you don't anymore. No vaping, no drinking, no nicotine pouches, no nothing."

The original poster's struggle is a reminder that while personal finance often focuses on budgeting, sometimes the debt is simply too large, too predatory and too structured to overcome without legal and professional help.

