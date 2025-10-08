Hack Your Credit Score: More People Are Using Rent Payments As the New Secret Weapon For FICO Boosts

Your monthly rent could do more than just keep a roof over your head. It can also help you build credit. Recent data from TransUnion shows a noticeable jump in the number of people who plan to or already are self-reporting their rent payments. The number of consumers whose rent payments are reported to credit reporting agencies rose to 13% in 2025, up from 11% in 2024, according to the report. Gen Z has the highest participation rate, followed by Millennials and Gen X.

Interestingly, property manager participation in reporting is down a bit, from 48% in 2024 to 44% in 2025. This decrease in property managers' participation and the slight rise in consumers who say their payments are reported show that consumers may be self-reporting their rent payments through third-party data furnishers like Rental Kharma or RentReporters, according to the report.

Don't Miss:

How Rent Reporting Works

Rent reporting means submitting your on-time rent payments to one or more credit bureaus, including Equifax, Experian and TransUnion. These positive payment histories then become part of your credit file. And because payment history makes up 35% of your score and is a major factor in its calculation, reporting your rent payments can push your score upward, especially if your credit history is thin or spotty.

You can't report your rent payments yourself, but you can sign up for a rent reporting service by downloading an app or opting in to a service offered by your landlord. You may have to link your bank account so that your positive rent payments can be tracked and automatically reported to the credit bureaus.

Of course, rent reporting isn't a magic solution to fix all your credit problems. If you have serious issues like bankruptcy or overdue debts, those might overshadow the boost from rent. So if you haven't already, get a copy of your credit report from the three major credit bureaus so you know where you stand in terms of your credit health. If you notice any problem areas that might be dragging your credit score down, make a plan to address them while using rent reporting to steadily build positive history on the side.



Trending: Backed by $300M+ in Assets and Microsoft's Climate Fund, Farmland LP Opens Vital Farmland III to Accredited Investors

Pros And Cons of Self-Reporting Rent Payments

Self-reporting your rent payments is an easy way to build credit, but it does come with some downsides. Before enrolling in a rent reporting service, make sure you're aware of these pros and cons.

Pros

A low-effort way to build credit

With a higher credit score, you'll have access to more financial products and better rates.

Many services let you report rent from not just apartments, but also condos, multifamily homes and mobile homes.

Cons

Most rent reporting services come with a fee.

Coverage varies, and not every service reports to all three credit bureaus.

Some platforms require landlord cooperation or verification, which can be a hurdle if your landlord isn't on board.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock