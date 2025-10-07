I'm 50 With $1M In My 401(k) And Roth But Need $2.5M to Retire In 4 Years — And I'm About To Get Laid Off. How Do I Catch Up?

Retirement math gets trickier when you're 50, your job's at risk, and the numbers no longer add up the way they used to. That's exactly where one Reddit user found themselves — sitting on $1 million in savings, an $80,000 mortgage, and a growing sense that time was running out.

"I'm 50 years old, with about $1M in my 401(k) and Roth," they wrote. "I have zero debt except for around $80K left on my mortgage."

They added that their retirement goal was significantly higher:

"I need $2.5M to retire. I'm contributing 16% — the max — plus the $7,500 catch-up contribution."

Don't Miss:

If there was a new fund backed by Jeff Bezos offering a 7-9% target yield with monthly dividends would you invest in it ?

Have $100k+ to invest? Charlie Munger says that's the toughest milestone — don't stall now. Get matched with a fiduciary advisor and keep building

Then came the problem.

"I'm likely to be laid off due to offshoring and ageism," they explained. "If that happens, I'd get about a year of severance."

The poster ended with two blunt questions:

"How can I make up this $1.5M gap in the next four years? And if I'm laid off and can't find work, what strategies can I use to fund my expenses?"

It's a situation more common than most people realize: plenty saved but not enough time to double it, especially in a market that doesn't reward gray hair the way it should.

The responses were blunt but not unkind. "You spent 25 years building your first million," one commenter said. "You're not making another $1.5M in four." Another added, "You'd need a $600K salary or lottery odds in the market to pull that off."

Trending: Microsoft's Climate Innovation Fund Just Backed This Farmland Manager — Accredited Investors Can Join the Same Fund

Others broke down the math. To turn $1 million into $2.5 million in four years, the portfolio would need to grow about 26% annually—every year, without fail. That's not impossible, but it's wildly optimistic for anyone not named Warren Buffett. Historically, the S&P 500 averages around 7%–10% long term, and even then, it's anything but smooth sailing.

A few users offered a more grounded route: don't chase the number, reshape the goal. "If your portfolio's in equities," one wrote, "you could double your money in 7–10 years even if you stop contributing. That gets you near $2M by 60. The rest is lifestyle adjustment."

That advice lined up with comments from retirees who've already crossed the bridge. One said the biggest surprise wasn't needing more money — it was realizing how little he actually spent. "I thought I'd need $8K a month," he said. "Turns out I live well on half that once the mortgage was gone."

Others stressed keeping some income flow, even if it's not from a full-time job. Contract work, consulting, or part-time roles can extend a severance cushion and help avoid tapping into savings too early. "The key is to buy yourself time," one person said. "Your investments can't grow if you're constantly pulling from them."

See Also: Many are using retirement income calculators to check if they’re on pace — here’s a breakdown on what’s behind this formula.

If the layoff does happen, that one-year severance could become a bridge — a chance to regroup, reassess, and find ways to earn smaller amounts without derailing the larger plan. Downsizing expenses, delaying withdrawals, or even temporarily relocating somewhere cheaper were common suggestions.

Nobody in the thread promised miracles, but the consensus was steady: turning $1 million into $2.5 million in four years is fantasy. But building a smaller, sustainable plan — one where expenses are lower and growth has time to compound — is completely realistic.

In the end, this Redditor's situation isn't about failure; it's about recalibration. If you're in a similar spot, it's worth running the numbers with a professional. A financial advisor can stress-test your portfolio against different retirement scenarios, help optimize your withdrawal strategy, and find tax-efficient ways to stretch every dollar.

Because the goal might not be to sprint toward a $2.5 million balance — it's to make sure the million you already have keeps working for you long after the paychecks stop.

Read Next: If You're Age 35, 50, or 60: Here’s How Much You Should Have Saved Vs. Invested By Now

Image: Shutterstock